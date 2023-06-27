Tots to Teens: Keep them busy during the holidays

YOU’RE in for a swimmingly good time if you visit Cork City centre this Saturday, July 1. Thousands of spectators and supporters will line the riverbank from the Old Distillery Yard at University College Cork to the boardwalk at the Clayton Hotel cheering on the 500 swimmers taking part in this year’s Lee Swim.

The swimmers, 30 of whom are aged between 12 and 18, will dive into the water at 2.30pm and are expected to reach the finish line between 3pm and 4pm. and the lord mayor will be in attendance to congratulate them. A DJ will provide running commentary between spinning tunes and there will be a special prizegiving ceremony at 5pm.

Deirdre Doyle of Cool Food School

Online food workshop

Summer is a great time for getting kids into the kitchen and involving them in preparing food.

If you don’t know quite where to start with this, Deirdre Doyle, the health coach and mum of three behind the Cool Food School, offers an interactive online workshop that could help.

In exchange for €30.99, you will receive a kid-sized knife and peeler that have been designed for safety and to be suitable for left and right-handers. You and your child will need to use these while taking part in the ‘Cool as a Cucumber’ workshop.

During the workshop, you will learn all about cucumbers as well as how to make cucumber water and a range of cucumber snacks. You will also be provided with worksheets to help reinforce the learning and a recipe sheet with more fun ideas on how to include cucumber in your diet.

Mary and Grace Walsh students attending the National Folk Theatre Training Academy celebrate the launch of Siamsa Tíre Theatre Camps

Drama summer camp

Calling all drama queens and kings. Siamsa Tíre in Tralee is inviting children aged between six and 12 years old to take part in a theatre summer camp presented by members of the National Folk Theatre of Ireland.

Running over five consecutive mornings from July 10 to 14 and again from July 17 to 21, these camps will introduce children to all aspects of theatre, from singing, dancing, music, and art to what goes on behind the scenes. The emphasis will be on educating children through creativity, allowing them to explore their imaginations and building their confidence while having fun. The cost is €90 per child per week with discounts for siblings. A daily rate of €20 will also be offered subject to availability.

A checklist for parents-to-be

What are the essentials required to look after a baby? Parents-to-be are often confused about the answer to this question, which is why Dublin-based pharmacist Cormac Spooner and his wife Eleanor, who are parents of two, have compiled a checklist.

Cotton wool is first on the list as experts recommend using it with cooled boiled water to wash babies in their first days of life. Wipes are second as there are times when they are more convenient.

Baby nail clippers are next, followed by a soft sponge and a variety of creams. Depending on your baby’s needs, these might include a barrier cream to prevent and treat nappy rash, moisturising cream, a cream for dribble rash or a cream for cradle cap.

There are two medical must-haves. One is vitamin D drops as the HSE now recommends that all breastfed babies and babies who take less than 300ml of infant formula a day should all be given a daily 5mg dose of vitamin D up to the age of one.

The other is liquid paracetamol such as Calpol.

“Vaccinations can cause babies to feel unwell, creating soreness at the injection site and sometimes a mild fever which can make them irritable,” says Spooner. “Liquid paracetamol is an excellent remedy for these symptoms, but make sure you speak to your pharmacist before using any medical product for the first time and always ensure you have the right formula for your baby’s age.”