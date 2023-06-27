Five ways to get the most out of the school holidays 

- Mini scavenger hunt. Ask children to “find five sticks, three feathers, a heart-shaped stone, a leaf the size of your hand, five green leaves”. Then make nature art together — put sticks in a square shape for the frame and use leaves/seeds/feathers to make a nature picture. Or make a mini-house for a tiny woodland creature.
- Explore your local natural area together. Discover the trees near you, and weeds growing in your garden. “We don’t always need to find the answers. Instilling curiosity and wonder in children is so important — and shows that adults don’t have all the answers. Take time finding answers together in a plant ID book or on the internet.”
- Create a simple “mud kitchen” in your garden. You just need a few pots, pans and some old kitchenware. “Then sit back and enjoy being served mud pancakes, leaf cupcakes, or pine cone tea.”
- With older children, create a nature journal together. Take time to write or draw what you see in nature each day. Collect leaves or flowers to press into the book. Note the time of sunrise and sunset, and record the birds you hear (check out the great new app at merlin.allaboutbirds.org/ for this).