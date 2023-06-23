Five things kids need their parents to know this summer

I need time to adjust

Children need an adjustment period to transition between busy term-time and suddenly being off for summer, says Parentline CEO Aileen Hickie.

“Let them lie on the carpet looking at the ceiling, or on the grass looking at the sky. Don’t immediately impose lots of activity. Let them have time to clear their heads, for their brain to adjust to no longer being on the same schedule.”

Everything comes down to balance – eating well, getting fresh air/exercise and good sleep time, Hickie says.

“Sleep times don’t have to change dramatically – maybe they go to bed a bit later, get up a bit later.” Dr Anne Kehoe, chartered clinical psychologist and president of Psychological Society of Ireland, says school holidays for children involve an adjustment of social contact.

“They’re used to having so many people around – and suddenly they’re at home on their own, or just with siblings. They’ve been busy all day with 25 classmates. Now they’re alone a lot with their thoughts. It’s a change in head space.”

Adults, finding themselves in a similar situation, can mitigate it somewhat – e.g. meet a friend for coffee – but children don’t generally have control over how many people they see in a day.

“Yet they could be missing the [social] buzz of school,” says Kehoe, who advises moderating things for them by having an ‘out’ day/social day.

In general during holiday-time, avoid piling on loads of activities – no back-to-back summer camps even if you can afford it.

“School holidays are a rest time, to assimilate the learning that has happened over the year. This happens at a slower, restful pace,” says Kehoe, mum to a six and nine-year-old.

Too much good can be bad

Your child’s just got holidays and you’re at the beach together – there’s a playdate planned for later – and it should be a lovely day but it isn’t. Your child’s acting up.

“It’s some perceived lovely activity, it’s sunny, and you’re wondering ‘why are you unhappy? What’s the problem?’” says Kehoe, explaining that too many good things can be overwhelming.

“Kids don’t want to be in control that much and they don’t want too many good things together.”

In this scenario, she suggests adjusting what you’re doing slightly. “Allow them time to catch up.”

Similarly, when you all go off on a two week break, it can take children time to settle.

“We use cues in our environment to settle. Going to sleep at night, the curtains might have to be a certain way. Children too use small environmental cues to settle, and things are different in holiday [accommodation]. It’s good to remember some children need more time to settle – until then they can be a bit irritable."

Routine and structure settle me

Children thrive with some structure and routine in their lives, no matter the season, says Hickie.

“They like boundaries, even if they seem to have a compulsion to rebel against them. It’s good for them to have some guidelines to adhere to.

“Obviously you won’t have the same rigid schedule as during term-time but it’s good to have a loose framework, even if it’s simply around meal-times, bed-times,” recommends Hickie, who says parents can forget just how long summer feels for children.

“They like having predictability around how the days/weeks are going to flow.”

I’d like time with you

Because children are so busy, we can assume they want to be busy, but they can get a lot from a very simple flow of activities,” says Kehoe, who sees children often wanting not-too-intense parental company.

“Maybe you’re running errands and they want to come with you. So it’s not parents asking questions, but parents somewhat distracted, yet the children are having time together with them.”

In this slightly parent-distracted situation, Kehoe says conversations can take a turn. “Driving in the car, your child might suddenly start talking about how they feel about something.

“We can all be busy, filling our time with stuff. But it’s good to have a slow morning together, or snuggle on the couch. Connecting more often requires a slower pace.”

Even if parents are working a lot, Hickie says long summer evenings offer time to be with children.

“It could be a bike ride together, sitting in the garden, watching TV – not everything has to cost money. And stay off your phone!”

I’d like you to trust me with a bit more responsibility

Summer’s an ideal time for children to take a bit more responsibility, says Hickie.

“Get them to do little jobs or errands – ‘your job every day is walking the dog’, ‘yours is emptying the dishwasher’.

Children, no matter how old they are, like parents to know they can take away some of the parental burden of responsibility by taking on little chores.”