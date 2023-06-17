Séamas O'Reilly: Everyday strangeness and heart-swelling love — making of a modern Dad

When my male friends are expecting their first child, they ask questions about the base elements of parenting; the nappies, the smells, the sick. I find this strange.

A baby’s bodily fluids are not necessarily a delight, let’s be clear, but their preponderance as the challenge of fatherhood is odd.

I blame the countless movies, shows and ads in which hapless dads are left alone with babies, inevitably conducting themselves like golden retrievers who’ve been left in charge of a nuclear submarine, albeit a nuclear submarine which, to our surprise and delight, occasionally squirts them with human waste.

I’ve been a dad now for five years, so I want to tell these acquaintances that vomit and excrement are useful visual shorthand for filmmakers, but fairly irrelevant to the actual tribulations of parenting.

Changing a nappy takes around 90 seconds, then you wash your hands and never think about it again. I want to tell them I’ve never met a dad who considers any of that stuff challenging, or even interesting, after about the eighth go.

That eighth go, I want to remind them, will probably happen within the first 12 hours.

But usually I just say “ah, they’re not as bad as you think” and leave it at that, so they can wince at the thought of all the piss, shit, and sick that they think will soon be dominating their thoughts.

An entire generation of men, about to run their first marathon, convinced that tying their laces will be the hardest part. I long ago decided that this was probably for the best.

Séamas O'Reilly and family: "the everyday strangeness and strain, the never-distant paradoxical weirdness that you are doing something so hard, and so extraordinary"

STRANGE TRUTHS

One of the core truths of parenting is that many of its truths can’t really be explained that easily.

This is a recurring problem for me, as someone who’s written a column on that subject every week I’ve been a parent. I speak not of the joy, the love, the heart-swelling stuff, which is equally difficult to convey, and which I promise I’ll get to.

No, I mean the everyday strangeness and strain, the never-distant paradoxical weirdness that you are doing something so hard, and so extraordinary, that so many other people have done before you, without ever really saying how hard or extraordinary it is.

And then you realise they have been saying it, loudly and at regular intervals, for as long as you’ve been alive. And when they did, you mocked them inwardly for their self-absorption, for the tall tales they tell of their daily deprivations.

My father raised 11 children, and performed the bulk of this task as a single dad, following the death of my mother from breast cancer when I was five.

It speaks to his achievements that even we — his awful, mocking children — were impressed by this growing up, but not so impressed that we didn’t reflexively groan any time he acted like he was having a hard time of it.

He needn’t milk it, we agreed, as he dealt with paying the bills, getting us to school, or the nerve-shredding horror of six of his seven daughters being teenagers at once.

Now that eight of his children have kids of our own — but only one to four of them each because we are not insane — every day is spent puzzling over the miracles he performed, accompanied by the sort of gnawing guilt that causes us to ring him on random Wednesdays to apologise, and ask him how on earth he managed it.

I don’t even know how I manage it, and I only have two kids. In the grand scheme, they’re a delight, and I’m profoundly grateful we’ve never had to suffer the real, proper hardships faced by so many parents in so many worse positions.

So, I may miss sleeping properly, or resent the fact that I have a hair-trigger response any time I hear an angle grinder because they sound exactly like my baby daughter’s cry, but my overwhelming feeling is one of gratitude.

Séamas O'Reilly and family: "...five years as a father has also taught me another truth: there is simply something inescapably mortifying about being a dad"

INESCAPABLY MORTIFYING

There’s something embarrassing about such earnestness but then, five years as a father has also taught me another truth: there is simply something inescapably mortifying about being a dad.

‘Dad’ is, after all, the go-to prefix for mildly-to-insufferably embarrassing things; dad jokes, dad rock, dad movies, dad dancing.

There have been sustained attempts to reclaim such things from the cultural trash heap, but with only limited success.

Dad jumpers and dad trainers wax and wane within the range of acceptable couture, and the dad bod currently occupies a space of studiously non-judgmental admiration — one that borders, at times, on condescension but which I will happily accept on behalf of all those, like me, who’ve literally and figuratively grown since becoming fathers.

But the real embarrassment is in the process of opening up, in a million private, and unfortunately public, ways; supplicating myself to sincerity, and obsessing over these small, wondrous people in ways that would embarrass a lovestruck teen; in growing, day by day, more worshipfully besotted with my wife as we craft this new cosmos together with our bare hands; experiencing, with eyes wide open, all the baffling degradations and ineffable euphoria of having children, and then having to sit within the same humdrum world you occupied before, with the distinct knowledge that no one else really gives a shit.

And then there’s the fear. Fear of hurt, of consequences, of failure. When my children were born, it was the fear that I wouldn’t be able to keep them alive, a trepidation I still feel with my daughter even after 14 months.

Now that my son is nearly five, a whole new host of fears emerges for him; that he’ll be hurt (he will), make mistakes (he does), or that I will be the cause of either of these things (I already am, sometimes).

But after five years, I’ve learned that mapping these frontiers of horror, fear and — though I cringe to write it — love, is worth every burst eardrum and harried, sleepless night.

Not that I’d ever admit this, of course. If anyone asks, I just tell them about the nappies.