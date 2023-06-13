Tots to Teens: Make the most of summer with fun, games and reading

MAKE your way to the Cork Summer Show for a great day out for the family this weekend. It’s Cork’s oldest agricultural, food, and community event and has been the highlight of the summer for the people of the city for more than two centuries.

Taking place in Curraheen Village in Bishopstown on July 17 and 18, this year’s event looks set to be as exciting as ever. It includes 20 themed zones spanning kids’ activities, health and wellness, arts and crafts, vintage motors, tractors and dogs, pets, and small animals.

The show also features an excellent line-up of live music with performances from Jack O’Rourke and The 4 of Us, a funfair, opportunities to meet farm animals, retail stands and a food village.

Munster’s largest outdoor food fair will showcase some of the best local foods and host cookery demonstrations from well-known chefs.

The entrance fee is €25 per adult while a family ticket for two adults and three kids is €60. Under 12s go free and organisers advise everyone to book online in advance to avail of the fast lane on arrival. Find out more at corksummershow.com.

Wonderfully Weathery books.

Reading material

With all the sunny weather we’ve been having recently, there’s never been a better time for children to be introduced to Sally Sunshine.

Sally is one of the main characters in the Wonderfully Weathery series of books.

She is joined by Chloe Cloud, Riley Rainbow, and a whole cast of others who live in a place called Weatherville, high in the sky.

Dublin-based mum Elayne Heaney writes the books. “When my son, David, was born, I found myself living life through his eyes,” says Heaney.

“The books evolved out of his overwhelming curiosity and need to understand how everything worked. My anecdotal stories about weather turned into a land called Weatherville and then characters were doodled, rhymes began, and the books were born.”

There are currently four books in the series. Each costs €10 and they are available from www.wonderfullyweatherybook.com.

Moshi Kids games.

Safe screen time

School will soon be out for summer and with long days to fill, many young children will inevitably ask for more screentime.

If you’re unsure if the games or apps they are playing are appropriate for their age and level of development, check out Moshi Kids.

The company has recently introduced a gaming platform for children called Moshi Play. It contains a range of puzzles and colour, matching and memory activities designed for children between four and 10.

It’s a space where your kids can be safely entertained online this summer.

You’ll find Moshi Play on the Apple and Android App Store.

Sustainable nappies

Many parents worry about the environmental impact of disposable nappies.

Considering that up to 300m disposable nappies go into landfill in Ireland every year, which take 500 years to break down, it’s a significant cause for concern.

It’s an issue Wexford-based mum Kate Doyle is trying to do something about.

She has set up thenappymarket.ie as an online retailer of reusable cloth nappies.

The website is also a resource for anyone who wants to learn more about the practicalities of using cloth nappies instead of disposable ones.

“Parents are often unaware that there is a modern cloth nappy which they can choose over a disposable,” says Doyle.

“These are easy to use. They can be washed in a regular washing machine, and they cost less over the course of a child’s time in nappies. They are also a much more sustainable choice.”