Tots to Teens: Cork Harbour festival to offer ocean of family fun

Cork Harbour Festival returns with all sorts of family fun this weekend.

Running from June 2 to 11, more than 80 events are happening across Cork City and Harbour.

The highlight is the rowing and paddling race, Ocean to City — An Rás Mór on June 3. It features hundreds of national and international participants who line up in Crosshaven and race the 28km to the finish line in Cork city. The colourful fleet of skiffs, longboats, kayaks, paddle boards, and currachs is a spectacular sight.

Other events include Ireland’s Funniest Family, which invites families to participate in outrageous games and complete silly tasks to win the coveted title, and Cork Ghost Tours, which offer hilarious frights and delights. Hysterical Histories Cork are comedy dinners in which families learn about Cork’s 1,500-year-old history and hear stories of some of its quirky characters while enjoying local food and drink.

There will also be a floating classroom where marine biologists share their knowledge of Ireland’s whales and dolphins; sea kayaking trips; cycling tours, and more.

For the full line-up, visit corkharbourfestival.com

Creative opportunity

Helium Arts is a charity that gives children with complex medical needs the chance to be creative and have fun through art.

This July it is organising a series of free arts workshops designed and delivered by professional artists, alongside a team of volunteers and on-site medical care.

Approximately 136,000 children in Ireland live with lifelong health conditions such as cystic fibrosis, diabetes, or spina bifida. Many feel defined by their condition and report feeling lonely, stressed, and anxious.

“Our workshops are an opportunity for these children to explore their creativity, make new friends, learn new life skills, grow in confidence and self-esteem, and have fun in a safe space,” says Cathy McCann of Helium Arts.

The camps will take place in Castlebar, Cork, Ennis, Galway, Limerick, and Mallow, as well as online.

Full details at helium.ie.

The Pelles sisters' affirmation cards.

Learning the card way

Seeing their young daughters suffer during repeated lockdowns inspired sisters Jane and Sandra Pelles to create a colourful set of affirmation cards (€19.50).

“Our daughters Emily and Eve, now aged seven, struggled with not seeing their friends and grandparents,” says Jane. “They missed the playground and trips to the local coffee shop.

“We both have an avid interest in mental health and keeping a positive mindset and asked ourselves what we could do to lift their spirits.”

They involved the girls in designing the cards, which they see as a tool for parents to teach their children life lessons in a fun way.

“We spoke to the girls about kindness, confidence and bravery, which helped us to choose the right words to use. They also drew the illustrations for the cards and the doodles for the packaging,” says Jane.

The sisters have since expanded their range to include wall prints, postcards, children’s journals, and worry pins, all designed to help children develop the resilience they need to thrive.

The Bike Library project will give families the opportunity to borrow either an e-bike, cargo bike or foldable bike for a set period during the school term at no charge. The project hopes to encourage families to make a permanent modal shift to sustainable travel for their daily commutes.

Borrow-a-bike scheme

Many families wish they could ditch the car and cycle to and from school daily.

A National Transport Authority initiative aims to show them how they can do just that as 20 bike libraries are being introduced at 10 Dublin schools. They will allow families to borrow e-bikes, cargo, or foldable bikes for a set period during the school year at no charge.

“Children generally love cycling,” says Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

“However, one of the barriers to getting some children on their bikes can be the fact that their parents don’t have a bike or much cycling experience, leading to lack of confidence to make the shift away from private cars and onto bikes for the daily commute. Bike Libraries can change that.”