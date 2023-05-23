Tots to Teens: Connect with nature at free family events

- For the full line-up of events, visit www.biodiversityweek.ie.
- The map costs €24.99 and is available from www.scratchablemapireland.com
- Further information is available from Deirdre Madden at deirdre.madden@ucc.ie.
According to a new survey, secondary school students are worried that their use of smartphones is ruining their ability to focus and study.
Some 83% of students in website Studyclix's survey were concerned they were using their phones too much, with 38% reporting that they used them for more than four hours daily and 16% saying they spent more than six hours every day on their phones.
Also, 54% said that apps such as TikTok and Instagram had a negative impact on their concentration levels.
These findings show a need for greater support in managing the impact of technology on students’ academic performance, according to Luke Saunders, a former secondary school teacher and co-founder of Studyclix.
“Students want to do well in their exams, they know they use their phones too much but need help in managing distractions,” he says. “Rather than taking a hard-line no-phone approach, I would suggest parents try to make their child become self-aware of their phone use and try some distraction-blocker apps to manage their phone in a healthier way.”