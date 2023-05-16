Tots to teens: Empowering new mums, dyslexic aid, and a music and creativity box

YOUNG people all over Ireland are invited to take part in a day of free creative activities on Saturday, June 10. This is when Cruinniú na nÓg takes place, with a line-up of more than 500 events nationwide.

Announcing the details of this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg, Culture Minister Catherine Martin said: “This huge programme of free creative activities will stretch the imaginative muscles of all young people. It’s a wonderful opportunity for them to show off a little, try a new activity, make new friends and connect with their communities.”

Caterina Chiu Paone (8) from Cork, at the Mud Island Community Garden to launch a programme of over 500 free creative events for children and young people for Cruinniú na nÓg 2023. Picture: Mark Stedman

The scheduled events include the Irish Street Arts, Circus and Spectacle Network opening the doors of their venues in Cloughjordan, Cork, Dublin, and Galway and inviting young people in to learn circus skills. Also in the lineup is a day of rap music at Elizabeth Fort in Cork City, hula hooping in Waterford, sensory soap making in Offaly and so much more. The full programme of events is available at cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/

Empowering new mums

Lucy and Kara from Mum Talks

Becoming a mum can be a shock to the system. Many women experience a loss of identity as the focus moves from them to their baby.

Seven years ago, Lucy O’Driscoll Edge and Kara Heriot set up Mum Talks to give women a safe space to discuss the changes in their lives.

It has since grown to become a supportive network for mothers giving mums the opportunity to learn from experts and connect with others who are going through a similar experience of motherhood.

Mum Talks has also become an events company that aims to inspire and empower mothers with in-person and online meetups, events, talks and workshops. Full details can be found on mumtalks.ie and Instagram at @Mum_Talks.

Petition for dyslexic aid

Dyslexic students are at a disadvantage when it comes to sitting exams. In many countries, they are given the opportunity to make up for it by being allowed extra time. Yet this is not offered to dyslexic students sitting the Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate exams here in Ireland.

The Dyslexia Association of Ireland has launched a petition to change this, calling on the State Examinations Commission to review its policy to cater for the needs of young people with dyslexia and other learning difficulties.

The petition has already received a strong public response, with more than 14,000 people signing it in its first four days. If you’d like to add your name to the list, search ‘Call for extra time for dyslexic students in Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate exams’ on change.org

Spark wonder and joy

Thomas Johnston with a SongTales box

There’s little that lifts a child’s spirits quite like dancing, singing, and playing. SongTales is a new music and creativity box that aims to inspire little ones to do just that at home.

It’s produced by Ceol Connected, a company that develops musical theatre for young audiences, and it aims to ignite children’s creativity and support their development through music and storytelling.

One of Ceol Connected’s latest productions is Treehouse, a show that combines music with puppetry. The SongTales box contains a wristband that gives exclusive online access to the show as well as music videos and the Treehouse album. It also includes an illustrated story booklet, a poster, and a range of guided creative activities that bring the story of the Treehouse to life.

Twenty-two artists helped to put together the music album, videos, illustrations, and art activities found in each box.

Ceol Connected director Thomas Johnston says: “Some of our best memories from when we were children are those that had a little bit of magic and wonder about them. This is what SongTales is about.

“Simply put: We want to spark wonder and joy in the imaginations of children that will last a lifetime.”