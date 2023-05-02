Tots to teens: Baby markets help to keep costs down; knitting for primary school pupils

Lots of us learned to knit as primary school pupils, and some of us may still have the woolly hats and scarves to show for it. Wool in School is an Irish wool-inspired education company that wants to bring knitting back into the classroom and the wider community.

Its Wool2Ewe programme is aimed at primary school children aged from seven to 12. It comes with fun resources that teach children about the environment and sustainability and how this relates to wool and the way it’s farmed.

Wool in School has also launched two knitting kits. One is its Kiddo Knit (€24.95), which provides young children with wool, knitting needles, and instructions for colourful woollen bunting. The other is its Family and Friends Kit (€42.95), which contains everything a family requires to complete a knitting project together.

For more, see woolinschool.com

Online safety

A study by Vodafone Ireland in 2022 found that 62% of children spend between one and three hours online daily. Many parents fear the impact this may be having on their mental health, especially when they hear about threats such as online grooming and cyber-bullying.

American digital safety expert and author of Parenting in a Tech World Titania Jordan recommends that parents limit the time children spend online, particularly late at night. She says parents should install safety tools on children’s devices and be aware of who children are talking to, particularly on social media and gaming platforms, including chat rooms. She also urges parents to talk openly and honestly with their children —tell them about the negative situations they might encounter online and remind them they can always come to you for help.

Baby buys

Having a baby is expensive — there’s a maternity wardrobe and all sorts of baby paraphernalia to buy.

Three baby markets in Cork, Dublin, and Limerick this month could help reduce the cost. Local baby-related businesses will have stalls at the markets and so will vendors selling preloved baby, children and maternity items. The markets take place in Cork on May 7, in Dublin on May 14 and in Limerick on May 28.

More information can be found at eventbrite.ie

Huggable bubble

Baby skincare

When Westmeath beauty and wellness entrepreneur Anita Murray had her first baby, she sought personal care products that would be gentle on her little one’s sensitive skin. But it was not easy to source what she wanted, so she set up Be Kingdom Kind.

The all-natural company has just launched a Huggable range that includes Bouncing Bubble bubble bath, Head to Toes body wash, and Rear Rescue nappy cream.

These products are dermatologically tested, vegan and cruelty-free. They are made without parabens, sulphates, phthalates, dyes, silicones, palm oil or petroleum. And they contain ingredients such as mallow, camomile, and calendula, chosen for their soothing and skin-nourishing properties. The packaging is fully recyclable and the price, which starts at €8.95, is affordable.

Aileen Cox Blundell and her son Oscar preparing food

Weaning wonder

@babyledfeeding is an Instagram account that helps parents to wean their babies and deal with picky eaters. It’s run by baby-led weaning coach, mum of three, and cookbook author Aileen Cox Blundell.

Every day, she shares recipes for delicious dishes designed for weaning babies, toddlers, and picky eaters, as well as tips and ideas for snacks, lunchboxes and even recipes to soothe teething babies.