Coping with the big move from primary to secondary school

- Be positive. When talking about secondary school, emphasise how exciting it is — going to this new school with new things to learn and new friends to make;
- Drive/walk by the school — make them familiar with being around it;
- Listen — sometimes children just want to chat things through without being given ‘solutions’;
- Normalise worries. If they’re fearful that they won’t make new friends, remind them many first-years will also be worried about this;
- When they get to secondary, show interest in their new world. Ask “Who do you like best in your class?”, “Why do you like being with them?”, “What subject do you like best?”, “What do you like about it?, “Which teachers do you like and why?”;
- When it comes to homework, a study plan is vital. Figure out with your child what’s going to work for them. Encourage them to make the plan themselves;
- Print out their timetable and stick it on the fridge. Highlight days they need to bring extra stuff to school; PE kit, for example. Ask ‘Do you have this ready for tomorrow?’ But encourage responsibility; after a few weeks, ask “Have you looked at your timetable?”
- Encourage independence — it boosts confidence. Up to now, it has maybe been simpler for working parents to remember for children. Over the summer, get them in the habit of bringing their dirty laundry to the wash basket, so they know an action is required. Ask them to do things you’ve not previously asked them to do, for example going to the shop. “Getting them independent gives them lots of confidence and if they feel confident going into secondary school, it can only help,” says Cross.
- ‘Big Move 2 Big School’, €2, available by contacting 049 433 5114 or
pdoherty@moynecs.com
- Visit www.studententerprise.ie