What grandparents would love to tell their adult children about parenting 

There’s a lot Cork-based grandmother Mary* would love to say to her adult children about their parenting.

But mostly she holds back because she doesn’t want to hurt her children’s feelings.

About one granddaughter, an only child, she’d love to be able to say to the girl’s mother: ‘You need to be more aware she needs company of her own age — she’s around adults too much’.

Mary, who lives a good distance from her children and their families, feels another tween-age grandchild gets too much freedom. “I feel sometimes they’re a bit too easy with her. They’ll say ‘oh, she went off to the [shopping] mall with her friends’, and I want to say ‘did you ever think of checking up on her?’

“She’s quite a tall child for her age and when children get a bit older I think sometimes parents don’t realise how vulnerable they still are about different things.”

Mary knows her children have busy working lives and she believes they don’t see how quickly their children are growing up. “I don’t think they give the children enough time. I’d like to be able to say ‘I didn’t think she was in the best form today. Did something happen at school?’

“Sometimes I do say things but I always get told I’m overreacting or exaggerating. I’ve said ‘wouldn’t you get them to empty the dishwasher or set the table, train them to do a few little jobs?’ But I’m told it isn’t worth the effort — that by the time the parents get home from work they’re tired, and so are the children, and ‘we’re all crotchety’.

“Most of the time I don’t say anything. I talk to the child instead. I think one child spends too much time on the tablet and iPhone. I joke with her about it — ‘you’re going to get square eyes’, or I ask ‘what’s it like outside? Have you been out today?’ I suppose I’m hoping her mother will hear as well.”

Parenting in a different context these days

Mary is very close to her adult children — they have regular Zoom and real-time meetups. But she wishes she could do more for them. And she really wishes she could share the benefit of her own experience and perspective more.

She is not the only grandparent who’d love to chat with her adult children about how they parent. Family therapist and member of Family Therapy Association of Ireland (www.familytherapyireland.com) Anne McCormack finds the number one topic that comes up for grandparents in this context is discipline.

“Grandparents can also have strong opinions on social media/phone use. As well as the number of activities grandchildren are involved in — and the amount of chaperoning and monitoring parents do. Grandparents may feel it’s too much, that children don’t need supervision to such a high degree.”

But a conversation with the grandchild’s parent has to be approached with care, says McCormack — and the first thing that needs acknowledging is the different context of parenting nowadays. “For example, in the case of discipline, there’s a big difference in context when you compare with even a generation ago when it was quite normal for one parent to be at home full-time. Whereas very often now, both parents are out working and children can have a number of adults involved in their day-to-day care — not just one designated adult taking care of discipline.”

So it’s important to acknowledge that, says McCormack — and then to enquire what that’s like for the parents. “Express it as a curiosity: ‘I wonder what that’s like for you?’ And then say that you would like to be supportive — you were in charge of that area when you were a parent and you feel you could offer some suggestions. Ask what it would be like for the parent if you did that.”

This approach, she says, ensures you’ve given the parent choice around you as a grandparent being involved in a supportive way. But be prepared for the parent’s response. "The parent has an opportunity to say ‘I’d love to hear your advice’, though they may not necessarily follow it. Or they might say, ‘You know what, advice wouldn’t be helpful – but it’d be great if you could offer practical support, like collecting the kids once a week from school’.”

What matters, says McCormack, is that the grandparent has communicated an implicit respect for boundaries. And it also matters that the interaction is a discussion — and not the parent feeling they’re being judged as a bad parent.

“So, in the case of smartphone use, grandparents might want to offer advice about setting rules and parents taking charge. Acknowledge this is a new area of parenting and approach with curiosity: ‘I’m wondering why you do it this way. I didn’t have to deal with [smartphones] when I was a parent. I’m wondering if would I have done it a different way? Would I have done it like this?’”

With this approach, says McCormack, the grandparent isn’t telling the parent what to do – but they’re still conveying the message that there’s another way.

Even if they're still you're child they are the parent of their own children

Whatever the issue, the recommendation is to come at it slowly and gently — not reactively. So if you notice the child doing something naughty on a Monday, it’s OK to say nothing in the moment. “Instead take time to consider how you want to approach the conversation, in a way that won’t make the parent feel judged.

In this way, she says grandparents are giving advice but in a soft, sensitive tone. And it’s worth getting it right because grandparents’ wisdom can greatly benefit the next generation of parents. “Parents often ask their own parents for suggestions and advice. And grandparents can be really happy to discuss these issues with them. Where it gets tricky is when advice isn’t asked for – but grandparents give it anyway.”

Psychotherapist and author of 15-Minute Parenting Dr Joanna Fortune says when grandparents fear bringing up issues, it may be due to anxiety that it’ll spark a row, offend their adult child or prevent them from seeing their grandchildren. But should grandparents say what's on their mind? It very much depends upon the issue, says Fortune.

“A good rule of thumb is to pause, and ask: is this a helpful point to raise? What do I hope to achieve by raising it? If I was the parent, how would I wish this to be brought to me? Remember that your adult child — while still your child — is the parent of children. Treat them with the respect this warrants and don’t seek to undermine their role either directly with them or in front of the children,” she advises.

On approaching an issue respectfully, Fortune recommends not springing anything on your adult child unexpectedly. “Rather, send a message saying you’d like to have a chat and when might suit. If it’s something very specific then state ‘I’d like to discuss something that has come up with one of the kids when you’ve time’. So your child can prepare and ensure there’s time to do this. Be clear you’re not intending to criticise but are motivated to help and wonder if you can work this out together. Keep it collaborative rather than critical.”

Are there off-limits-issues? Fortune advises staying out of issues relating to your adult child’s relationship with the children’s other parent – unless your opinion or insight is invited. “And don't pass casual remarks about choices the parent’s making around religion, education, food, hair-styles or clothing.”

And is there ever a time when it’s imperative that a grandparent does broach an issue with the child’s parent? Yes, says Fortune. “If your grandchild has shared information that leads you to worry about their overall wellbeing (health/mental-health/school/peers) this should be brought to their parent. Or if your adult child parents in a way that makes you uncomfortable and you can explore this in a non-combative way, then do so.”

However, Fortune cautions grandparents to be clear that it’s not simply that the issue doesn’t align with their parenting principles – rather it genuinely is a cause for concern.

*Name changed