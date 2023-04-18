Tots to teens: Taking the stress out of dinnertime

If you were trying to juggle work with looking after the kids during the Easter holidays, it’s likely you gave in to some of their demands for more time on the tablet.
- Sign up on effortlessparenting.ie.
It’s hay fever season and pharmacists warn parents not to mistake allergies for the common cold. Many assume that their child’s runny nose means they have a cold when, in reality, their body is reacting to the rising pollen count.
Dublin-based mum Samanta Forrest knows the stress of family mealtimes. She’s familiar with the frustration that comes with preparing a nutritious meal only to have it flatly rejected by her three children. That’s why she designed Fussy Food Plates to make mealtime fun for everyone.