Tots to teens: Taking the stress out of dinnertime

Jamie Oliver is known and loved for his fantastic food. Many people may not realise that even though he has sold over 46m cookbooks, he has dyslexia.

“Reading and writing didn’t come easily, but rather than holding me back, it’s only ever helped me achieve anything I’ve set my mind to,” says Oliver. “I look at things differently, which has meant an overactive imagination — brilliant for coming up with great stories for the kids at bedtime.”

One of these stories was such a hit with his kids that he has now turned it into a book. Billy and The Giant Adventure (€14.99) is the tale of four children who venture into Waterfall Woods, where they discover a magical world of sprites, trolls, and giants and learn important lessons about themselves, friendship, family and what matters in life.

The book is aimed at readers aged 7+ and an audiobook version is also available.

Lili Forberg

Dinner ideas sorted

If you’re ever stumped for an answer to the question of “what’s for dinner?” then check out @liliforberg, the Instagram account of photographer, cookbook author, and mum, Lili Forberg.

It’s full of colourful pictures of fabulous food and videos showing you how to make dishes that are sure to become family favourites. From chicken korma and tomato pasta to lemon drizzle traybakes, these are recipes to feed and please everyone.

Free seminar on screen time

If you were trying to juggle work with looking after the kids during the Easter holidays, it’s likely you gave in to some of their demands for more time on the tablet.

A free upcoming Zoom session will ask what limits should be imposed on screen time. It will be hosted by Annett Murphy, the mum of two behind effortlessparenting.ie who supports parents in becoming calmer and more consistent in their interactions with their children.

From 8pm to 9.30pm on Thursday, April 20, this free session will involve parents and caregivers sharing their experiences, challenges, and successes with technology.

Sign up on effortlessparenting.ie.

Hay fever prevention

It’s hay fever season and pharmacists warn parents not to mistake allergies for the common cold. Many assume that their child’s runny nose means they have a cold when, in reality, their body is reacting to the rising pollen count.

“People might think they get a cold at this time of year due to the change in seasons, but they could actually be suffering from hay fever,” says Tomás Conefrey of Conefrey’s CarePlus Pharmacy in Dublin. “Many of the symptoms are similar, but colds can be treated with rest, pain relievers and decongestants, whereas allergies are typically treated with antihistamines, eye drops, and nasal sprays. If in doubt, consult your local pharmacy.”

If your child has been diagnosed with seasonal allergies, Conefrey advises stocking up on treatment products now. “Prevention is always better than cure,” he says.

Be careful of using leftover products from last year, he says. “If you’re planning on using that antihistamine that’s been in the press since last year, check that it hasn’t expired. Some antihistamines, particularly those for children, have a limited shelf life.”

Fussy Foods Plates

Make nutrition fun

Dublin-based mum Samanta Forrest knows the stress of family mealtimes. She’s familiar with the frustration that comes with preparing a nutritious meal only to have it flatly rejected by her three children. That’s why she designed Fussy Food Plates to make mealtime fun for everyone.

Retailing at €15, these plates give children the freedom to play with their food, explore new tastes and textures and broaden their diet as they do so. They are also BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, durable and easy to clean. Find out more at www.fussyfoodplates.com.