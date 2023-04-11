Tots to Teens: Fun book ‘Millie’ is set in Fota

M illie McCarthy is a Complete Catastrophe. That’s the name of the first book by Cork writer Leona Forde. It’s all about a 10-year-old called Millie who’s also from Cork. She’s fun-loving and excitable and wherever she goes, an accidental trail of chaos inevitably follows.

The story starts with Millie and her class winning a private tour of Fota Wildlife Park. They embark on what they expect to be a great day, but from the moment they arrive, calamity ensues. There’s a butterfly breakout, drama with giraffes, and much more.

Filled with Irish references and even a cúpla focal, this book is set to be a firm favourite with Irish readers aged from seven to 12, especially those from Cork.

Forde is reading from the book in the Cork City Library on Grand Parade at 1pm, Saturday, April 15. Book your space at exa.mn/Complete-Catastrophe.

Stock up on baby and toddler toiletries, toys

Aldi’s baby and toddler event returns this Thursday, April 13, with a huge range of products for all the small people in your life. The bargains include products from top-name brands such as Nuby, Tommee Tippee, and ALDI’s own award-winning Mamia range.

There is a Doona car seat and stroller set for €300, maternity leggings from €14, baby changing bags from €25, travel accessories, such as mirrors and car roller blinds, from €9, the My Babiie Highchair from €50, baby toiletries, books, toys and so much more.

Whether you’re an expectant parent stocking up on the items you will need for a new-born baby or you’re in search of something to help with feeding time, nap time, bath time or any other time in between, be sure to check out your local Aldi store.

Comfy pyjamas that are not just for bedtime

Most children love wearing their pyjamas. In fact, it can be hard to get them to change into anything else.

If they’re wearing a pair of PJs made by Irish children’s nightwear and loungewear brand, www.mimiandbowe.ie, there may be no need for them to change. According to the brand’s founder, Olwen McAuliffe, these pyjamas keep children warm and cosy day and night.

“Our principle of interchangeability — which allows you to mix colours, tops and bottoms — was always imagined for sleepy heads who might not want to change their clothes before they hit the playground,” she says.

McAuliffe first started to design these pyjamas — which come in striped, spotted, and checked styles and retail from €30 — after her twin daughters, Mimi and Bowe, were born. At the time, she could only find pyjamas made from synthetic materials that made her daughters sweaty at night. She wanted pyjamas made from organic cotton and, as a former designer for a major retail brand, she created them herself.

That was 2020 and the brand has since expanded to offer sleepsuits, bed linen, and a loungewear range for women. It has also been awarded silver in the prestigious Junior Design Awards UK for the Best Children’s Sleepwear Collection.

Parenting webinar on anxious teenagers

Dr Mary O’Kane is a lecturer in psychology, early childhood studies, and education. Some of you may know her from her parenting slots on Today FM’s Anton Savage Show and the Alison Curtis Weekend Morning Show, as well as from her regular contributions to Ireland AM.

O’Kane also holds regular Zoom webinars for parents who are struggling with particular issues. Each webinar tackles the chosen topic in detail, explaining how it affects children and what parents can do to help them overcome it.

The next webinar will take place from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on April 26 and will examine how anxiety impacts teenagers and the steps parents can take to help them deal with it.

Tickets for this webinar cost €20 and are available from www.drmaryokane.ie.