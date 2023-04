Mams Gone Wild is a new community for mothers and their children, which aims for women to support each other while raising their kids in nature.

Founder Mel McDermott established the women’s outdoor adventure community Galz Gone Wild in 2017 to connect women with nature through monthly hikes, expeditions, and events.

Having her first child in 2022 changed her experience of the outdoors. She could no longer go on long mountain hikes and opted for shorter, less challenging walks instead.

This inspired her to set up Mams Gone Wild. “Many Galz Gone Wild members have been with us since the beginning and some are now journeying into motherhood. Creating a community for mams and their kids to experience this connection with nature in a safe and supportive way feels like an organic next chapter.”

Mams Gone Wild is for everyone, regardless of outdoor experience or fitness level. Membership costs €9 a month or €99 a year, and gives access to events such as mother and baby hikes, beach days, bike rides, and more.

For information visit: www.galzgonewild.com/mamsgonewild

For a second year, the Barnardos school initiative supported by ALDI will help students across the country of all ages and abilities to focus on their own health and wellbeing, all while helping others. Pictured at the launch were: (l-r) Sophia Whoriskey (14), Maria Rowley (9), Barnardos Big Active supported by ALDI ambassador Paul O'Connell, Conor O'Donnell, (18) and Jake Farmer (11).

Big Active returns

Former rugby star and ALDI ambassador Paul O’Connell is calling on primary and secondary school students to get involved in this year’s Barnardos Big Active campaign. It takes place any month of the school’s choice before the summer holidays, during which they will focus on their health and wellbeing while raising funds to help others.

There are three strands to the campaign. One is Big Active Body, which encourages children to develop physical strength and confidence. Two is Big Active Mind, which promotes positive mental health. And three is Big Active Heart, which teaches children the importance of helping others.

ALDI and Barnardos started the Big Active Campaign in 2020. Since then, they have provided more than 100 families with intensive parenting supports and served some 10,000 hot meals to children attending Barnardos’ services.

O’Connell says students have a lot to gain by participating in the programme.

“In my experience as a parent, encouraging regular exercise has huge benefits like increasing fitness, lowering stress, and creating a healthier routine,” he says.

“The Big Active helps students across Ireland become more physically active, and encourages positive mental health practices and mindfulness techniques, all while raising money for the vulnerable children and families Barnardos support.”

To register and find resources for activities, visit: www.barnardos.ie/bigactive

Garment of goodwill

Influencer and mum-of-two Rosie Connolly Quinn’s clothing brand 4TH ARQ has released a limited-edition range of its bestselling half-zip fleece to raise funds for the Children’s Health Foundation (CHF).

The CHF supports sick children and their families in Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) hospitals and urgent care centres in Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght, and Connolly. In 2019, CHF ambassador Rosie raised almost €300,000 when she offered her followers the chance to win a Gucci bag, and in 2020, she was the face of the Great Irish Bake for Sick Children campaign.

“When my husband Paul and I launched our leisurewear brand, we knew we wanted to collaborate with the CHF,” says Connolly Quinn. “I’m so passionate about working with them and hope this collection will make a real difference.”

The fleeces are available in original ecru and sage green. They fit children from ages three to 10, cost €35, and all proceeds go towards CHF.

The Dad Vibes

Social star

@the.dad.vibes is an Instagram account by dad-of-two Tom Piccirilli, offering a refreshingly male parenting perspective. His stated aim is to become an admirable father figure, and his feed is full of hard-won tips based on what he has learned in his quest so far.

