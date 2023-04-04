If you go down to the woods today, you're sure of a big adventure 

- Make a magic wand out of a stick you find, peel it with a potato peeler (away from your fingers) paint and decorate it. Use it to walk around the park, woodland or garden to ‘wake up spring’. Notice nesting birds, spring flower blossoms, migrating birds, fox dens where cubs are being born between March and April.
- Make a handmade bird’s nest out of dried sticky grass, dried grasses or dry bracken. Add clay eggs. Why not colour and shape these like those of the common garden birds, for example, robin, blue tit (voice.gardenbird.co.uk/bird-egg-identifier/). Children can line their grass nests with feathers or dead moss that they find, being careful not to cause any damage or take too much.
- Make a bird feeder with a pine cone — tie some natural twine to an open pine cone, smear with lard/peanut butter, dip in bird seeds and hang in a tree — remembering to remove the string later.
- To find out about fun activities happening nationwide during the Easter holidays, visit: exa.mn/Easter-Family-Events. Here, you can also download a free Easter Scavenger Hunt.