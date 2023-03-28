Tots to Teens: Penneys' leak-resistant bra designed for breastfeeding mums

Ask any breastfeeding mother what her experience of early motherhood was like and one word she’s likely to use is ‘wet’. Unexpected leaks are an inevitable part of breastfeeding, which is why the lingerie team at Primark set themselves the task of developing a leak-resistant bra.

Over a year later, they have now launched this specialist product which is designed to support women throughout pregnancy and postpartum by controlling leaks and making sure women’s bodies and clothes stay dry.

The bra consists of four layers. The first is made from 100% cotton so that it feels soft against women’s sensitive skin. The second is made from polyester towelling which absorbs milk and the third and fourth layers work together to provide further protection and prevent leaks.

Wearing this bra reduces the need to wear disposable breast pads. It’s machine washable, comes in black in sizes ranging from 34B to 40DD, and retails for €14.

Baby bath times

The ClevaBath aims to change baby bath times forever. No longer will parents have to spend bath times on their knees or bending awkwardly over the bath.

Instead, they can slot this soft perforated basin into their kitchen sink so that it’s at the ideal height for them to bathe their baby.

Produced by ClevaMama, the baby brand set up by Dublin-based mums and sisters Suzanne Browne and Martina Craine in 2003, this basin’s extendable arms can be adjusted to fit any size sink. It comes with a bum bump that keeps baby upright. The attachment can be removed, which allows the bath to adapt as baby grows.

The ClevaBath Baby Sink Bath is lightweight and folds flat for easy storage. It’s suitable for babies from zero to 12 months. It costs €39.99 and no assembly is required.

Lifelong learning

The Limerick Lifelong Learning Festival takes place this week.

From now until Sunday, April 2, it will offer events and activities for all the family.

From singing sessions for parents and babies and arts and crafts workshops for parents and toddlers to family zumba classes, drumming workshops, introductory lessons in coding for children, and talks on online safety, there’s something for everyone.

For more information, visit www.limerick.ie/LoveLearning

Big little feelings

Instagram account @biglittlefeelings is a go-to resource for parents of children aged between one and six years old.

It has 3m followers and is run by parenting coach Kristin Gallant and child therapist Deena Margolin. Their posts consist of helpful tips on topics ranging from effective discipline to how to get kids to listen, potty training, and dealing with tantrums. Non-judgemental and kind, their advice is often filled with humour.

Meet Mufin the puffin

Call The Puffins tells the story of a young puffin called Muffin who leaves home to live on the Island of Egg and train to belong to a search and rescue team, in the first of a new series aimed at young children.

The story starts with familiar nervousness about wearing a new uniform and worries about fitting in and being liked. But Muffin soon proves herself to be unflappable after teaming up with another puffin called Tiny to search for a lost baby bird. Braving strong winds and darkening skies, they rescue the stricken bird from a cliff edge, winning bravery awards and a celebratory splash in a giant bird bath.

Written by Cath Howe and illustrated by Ella Okstad, this book will delight youngsters, with its short chapters, striking black-and-white illustrations, and bonus facts about puffins. Published in paperback by Welbeck Flame, priced €9.