Forget parenting perfection - it's time for the 'good-enough' mother

Parenting is hard enough without adding perfectionism to the mix, yet here we are. I say parenting — yet how many dads undertake their dadding with a kind of anxious desperation to do everything perfectly? Very few of them, right? It tends to be mothers who get caught up in the perfectionism spiral, overwhelmed with input from everyone from Instagram to Mumsnet to parenting mags to friends and family. Even when well-meaning, it can be too much.

It’s as if, thanks to perfectionist parenting, we have all forgotten how to be what paediatrician and psychoanalyst Donald Winnicott termed in 1953 as “the good-enough mother”. We are too busy comparing and despairing, over parenting and over worrying, and turning a hard job into an impossible one in our pointless quest for an ideal that doesn’t exist.

Health journalist and mother of two primary school kids Geraldine Walsh explores these ideas in her new book Unravelling Motherhood, where she writes about her own experiences of post-natal depression, pre- and post-natal anxiety, losing her identity in the mummy swamp, and finding her way back to herself through counselling and better self-care. Speaking on Zoom from her home near Dublin, I ask her for whom she wrote it.

“It’s more for mothers who are a few years into it, who might be thinking, ‘God, this isn’t exactly what I thought it would be like’,” she says. “My own personal unravelling happened when my eldest was about seven and my youngest was three. I had post-natal depression with my first child but I wasn’t aware of it, because of the overall transition, so I just muddled along. I felt that’s what you did — that mothers just carried on. Then when my second baby arrived, I’d had a difficult pregnancy, and post-natal anxiety. I still have anxiety now, but I’ve learned a lot about managing it.”

SHAME AND STIGMA

At the time, Walsh felt unable to talk about what she was feeling.

“I felt an internal shame and stigma about suffering from my mental health and wellbeing,” she says. “This was six years ago, the conversation wasn’t as wide open as it is today around mental health. I very much felt like I had to carry on. I wasn’t appreciating what I was feeling, or the stress and anxiety I was going through.”

Her first birth had been difficult, resulting in what she describes as unresolved trauma, and after her second child was born, her anxiety became debilitating.

“I couldn’t make phone calls, I couldn’t get out the front door without the support of my mum, my sister, or my husband. That first year I couldn’t do anything,” she remembers. Her GP offered medication, which she didn’t want, but when the public health nurse came for the baby’s six-week check up and asked her how she was, she broke down. The nurse recommended counselling. “That was a breakthrough moment for me,” she says. “It was the beginning of understanding what I was going through. At that stage I’d been a parent for four years, but it was the first time I’d asked myself what my own needs were.”

Walsh’s book looks at various aspects of motherhood in connection with identity, cliches around female parenting, and the idealisation of motherhood, and issues around triggers, flaws, control, and boundaries.

“I call it ‘unravelling’ because that’s exactly what it felt like — I was all knotted up, trying to figure out how to be the person I wanted to be, and how to be the mother I wanted to be as well,” she says. “I had so many different expectations of myself. When my second child was six months old, I started doing counselling, which helped me to see myself for the first time in years. It wasn’t that motherhood was to blame — I loved being a parent — but I couldn’t find myself within it.”

Geraldine Walsh: "In motherhood, we are landed with the emotional, mental and physical overwhelm of care. That’s across the board. The mental overload mothers experience can’t be denied"

Clinical psychologist Malie Coyne talks in the book’s forward about the “three pillars of good parenting”: Trusting your gut instinct; letting go of the fallacy of perfectionism; getting to know yourself as a parent and prioritising self care. Basically, it’s a call to banish the outmoded cliche of the Irish Mammy (“I’ll just sit here in the dark”), and replace her with something more emotionally literate and less martyred. A bit more selfish — in the best possible way.

“The old idea is that self-care is selfish,” says Walsh. “It’s not! If you don’t care for yourself, how are you supposed to care for anyone else? Looking after yourself is essentially looking after your family, because you are keeping your own energy up. I’ve had to take my life apart in order to rebuild it to see what I need. We can completely forget what we need as a mother because our minds are so preoccupied with what everyone else needs. Finding that space to care for yourself takes practice.”

She continues: “In motherhood, we are landed with the emotional, mental and physical overwhelm of care. That’s across the board. The mental overload mothers experience can’t be denied — the dental appointments, the school appointments, where the socks are. Everything. It’s a lot to take on. So where do we get the space to care for ourselves? Where do we get the time and energy, when it’s constantly ‘mammy, mammy, mammy’?”

I wonder where “daddy, daddy, daddy” is during all of this.

“My husband works full time. He’s out the door at 6.30 in the morning and back at six in the evening. I work from home, so I’m doing that while caring for the kids and doing the school run. But even if you are working outside the home, a lot of the routines of family life are left to the mother.”

CULTURAL EXPECTATIONS

Perhaps this is the crux of it. The cultural expectation of the mother rather than the father taking on the emotional labour, not because the father is lazy or disinclined, but because the labour market still does not support equal parenting. It would seem we are still in a place where dadding is a weekend thing, whereas mumming is 24/7. And you can’t fix an unbalanced parenting load with scented candles and camomile tea.

“It can be really difficult to split that mental load, to share it,” says Walks. “It all comes from the myths and cliches and ideologies of parenthood that all of these things have to land on the mother’s shoulders — we know that they don’t. It’s a matter of trying to figure out how to balance things out. There’s been a huge shift since the pandemic, when fathers were at home. But I don’t think we can deny that mothers remain overwhelmed. Perhaps not every parent — everyone’s different — but what I am hoping to help women recognise is that they don’t have to take on all the mental load, and that they should — and need to — care for themselves.

“It’s OK for us to make mistakes, to take a rest, to take time out. It’s OK for us for to build boundaries, to manage our own lives, to say no. It’s the little things — like saying no to playdates. We can feel beholden to our family, that we have to always put our own needs second, or last. It takes practice to put our own needs first.”

Learning to say no is crucial. And knowing that if you sometimes say no to your kids, no to your partner, no to your relatives, no to the wider world, it will not tilt off its axis.

“One of the hardest things is getting rid of the guilt and not believing we have to do everything for our kids,” says Walsh. “Saying no takes guts, because we spend so long saying yes to everything, going along with what we believe we should be going along with. It’s not even real guilt, it’s something we have put on ourselves.”

In learning to say no, and to not be pressured by the expectations of others — real or imagined — Walsh says she is now in a far better place. “I’m definitely more comfortable with my idea of motherhood and what I want from life,” she says. “I have different focuses now, and I prioritise my own needs as well as the needs of my kids. I’m no longer drained and depleted by the enormity of life — because what’s the point of living like that?”

Unravelling Motherhood by Geraldine Walsh is out now