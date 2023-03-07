Tots To Teens: Minding each other and ourselves

Children in Ireland are struggling to cope, according to a children’s charity. The ISPCC’s 24/7 Childline experienced a significant rise in calls from children in relation to thoughts of suicide and feelings of unhappiness last year.

The ISPCC’s new Let’s Sweat it Together campaign aims to do something about this. The campaign is designed to remind children to share their problems with other people. “We’re encouraging individuals, schools and businesses to join us from March 27 to April 2 in walking a lap while having a chat with a friend, family member, or colleague about what might be worrying you both,” says ISPCC CEO John Church.

Those who take part are encouraged to donate on ispcc.com.

Two Irish rugby heroes are involved with the campaign: Brittany Hogan and Caelan Doris.

Hogan says the campaign might have helped her when she was growing up.

“Unfortunately, I was that child in need, desperate for someone to talk to but unsure how to approach my feelings or thoughts,” she says. “I’m proud to spread awareness of the importance of chatting and what better way than sweating those worries out together.”

Doris’s parents are psychotherapists. “That meant I was always encouraged to discuss any worries but it’s only in the last few years that I’ve started doing it,” he says.“It can be uncomfortable talking about tricky things but the more I do it, the more I see the benefit in it.”

Childline provides a free and supportive listening ear for children at 1800 666 666.

Baby bags from Bow and Rattle

Fashionable nappy bags

Every new parent needs a bag in which to carry all the paraphernalia that comes with changing a baby’s nappy. When Dublin-based mum of three Caragh O’Driscoll had her first baby, she realised that while there were lots of nappy bags out there, few of them were stylish.

So, she set up bowandrattle.com, a business selling her unique collection of luxury vegan leather bags and accessories.

“I’m passionate about designing bags that help mums feel good about themselves at a time when they can become lost in the overwhelming world of parenting,” says O’Driscoll.

Her bags are beautifully crafted, with attention paid to both the exterior appearance and the interior layout, with plenty of pockets and space for everything from wipes and nappy cream to spare clothes for those unexpected explosions. Prices start from €80, with regular discounts offered online.

Aoibheann Garrihy: running Baby Beo in Kildare Village. Pic: Arthur Ellis.

It’s all beo

Pregnancy can be challenging. So can life with a newborn baby. There’s so much to learn and so many changes to adapt to that it can feel overwhelming at times.

Beo Wellness was founded by Aoibhinn Garrihy and Sharon Connellan to inspire and encourage self-care for both mind and body. It organises bespoke events nationwide and is hosting a special one called Beo Baby in Kildare Village on Saturday, March 25.

Designed to inform parents about their pregnancy and postpartum journey, it will feature Garrihy in conversation with pregnancy and parenting experts including fertility and hormone specialist Dr Michelle Hone; pregnancy fitness guru Leanne Behan; host of Stretch Marks podcast Sinéad O’Moore; and Garrihy’s sister and mother of two, Ailbhe.

Tickets cost €50 and are available from beowellness.ie. Ticket price is redeemable in the Beo Wellness Kildare Village store.

Story time

Little Love Lessons by Tarsila Krüse is a beautifully illustrated book that will encourage parents to make more time for light-hearted fun, understanding and love in their daily interactions with their children.

Krüse is an award-winning children’s book illustrator from Brazil who now lives in Ireland. The book is inspired by her experience of parenting. She had always wanted to become a mother but when she did, she found it more challenging than she expected, especially because she suffered from postnatal depression.

She sought counselling and in the process learned important lessons. She shares those lessons and observations from her own motherhood journey in this book using heart-warming words and images.