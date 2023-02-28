Tots to teens: Cycling safety tips for children 

Plus: lactation cookies from Ireland's Rua Food, and smart-home baby cameras
Tots to teens: Cycling safety tips for children 

Rua Food's owner and head chef, Alice Tevlin, has launched a nourishing new Lactation Cookie

Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 02:00
Sharon Ní Chonchúir

THE day they learn to cycle is big in a child’s life. Parents are likely to take pride in the child’s accomplishment, but worry about their safety on the road too.

This is why the Department of Transport introduced Cycle Right safety training sessions in primary schools. They cover the rudimentary skills of cycling as well as road safety.

There are now online resources available for parents. At www.cycleright.ie/resource, we can find all the content we need to teach our children how to become confident, safety-conscious cyclists.

Aoife Lee and her three children
Aoife Lee and her three children

Parenting expert

There are times when parents feel overwhelmed, exhausted, and in need of a helping hand. Aoife Lee’s Instagram account (@parentsupport) provides just that.

Lee is a mother of three who spent 12 years working as part of a HSE early intervention team.

She then qualified as a parent coach and now works with families to advise them on raising children.

Her Instagram account is packed with tips on everything from how to get your child to be more physically active to how to deal with a toddler who lashes out and hits people.

Nutrition for new mums

Mothers must nourish themselves while breastfeeding. Yet for anyone looking after a newborn, it can be difficult to find the time to prepare nutritious food.

Rua Food’s new gluten-free chocolate oatmeal lactation cookies may be the solution.

They were created by Alice Devlin, chef and owner of Rua Food, which makes all-natural plant-based sweet treats for cafés and consumers across Ireland. She recently had a son and found that these cookies were just what she needed as a breastfeeding mother.

“During the early days of breastfeeding, I relied on them to feed the ravenous sweet tooth that comes with having a baby and to increase my milk supply,” she says.

“I kept a big batch in the freezer and snacked on them during the day and long nights.”

Devlin got the idea from the US, where lactation cookies are recommended for breastfeeding mothers. When she became pregnant, she created cookies of her own, adding oats because they contain beta-glucan, linseed for its high levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and brewer’s yeast because of its B vitamins, chromium and selenium. All these nutrients are believed to help with the production of breastmilk and increase energy.

Rua Food’s lactation cookies are available for nationwide delivery from www.ruafood.com and cost €13 for a pack of five.

Simshine Baby Pro
Simshine Baby Pro

Smile, you’re on camera

Smart-home camera professionals Simshine have just launched Baby Pro. Priced at €180, its advanced AI features and user-friendly design allow parents to keep a constant eye on their baby.

These features include a camera that gives 360-degree views of the nursery, offers full infrared night vision, and a zoom function to see the baby’s face clearly. The monitor enables two-way communication, so that parents can soothe their baby even when they are not in the room with them.

A room sensor alerts parents if the temperature becomes too hot or cold. There’s a sleep tracking and analysis function too.

The monitor can be paired with an app that allows up to five people to watch live footage, receive alerts, and control the device remotely.

Read More

Keeping safe online: Rules of engagement with social media, gaming and more

More in this section

Cleanliness is half the health. Dr Phil Kieran: Does everyone in the family need to be treated for worms?
Pieces of a connected white puzzle with red heart isolated on blue background. The symbol of the love. Happy Valentine's Day con Julie Jay: Two dates in one week? I have never been so in demand
Cute blonde teenage girl sitting on a skateboard in a city park chatting on a smartphone with friends and taking a selfie. Colman Noctor: Is there a right time to buy your child a smartphone? 
#Parenting#Parenting - Advice
<p>Pic: iStock</p>

Joanna Fortune: My three-year-old only wants to play with his older brother's toys 

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Logo ieFood
IE logo

Your digital cookbook

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd