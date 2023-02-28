Tots to teens: Cycling safety tips for children 

THE day they learn to cycle is big in a child’s life. Parents are likely to take pride in the child’s accomplishment, but worry about their safety on the road too.

This is why the Department of Transport introduced Cycle Right safety training sessions in primary schools. They cover the rudimentary skills of cycling as well as road safety.

There are now online resources available for parents. At www.cycleright.ie/resource, we can find all the content we need to teach our children how to become confident, safety-conscious cyclists.

Aoife Lee and her three children

Parenting expert

There are times when parents feel overwhelmed, exhausted, and in need of a helping hand. Aoife Lee’s Instagram account (@parentsupport) provides just that.

Lee is a mother of three who spent 12 years working as part of a HSE early intervention team.

She then qualified as a parent coach and now works with families to advise them on raising children.

Her Instagram account is packed with tips on everything from how to get your child to be more physically active to how to deal with a toddler who lashes out and hits people.

Nutrition for new mums

Mothers must nourish themselves while breastfeeding. Yet for anyone looking after a newborn, it can be difficult to find the time to prepare nutritious food.

Rua Food’s new gluten-free chocolate oatmeal lactation cookies may be the solution.

They were created by Alice Devlin, chef and owner of Rua Food, which makes all-natural plant-based sweet treats for cafés and consumers across Ireland. She recently had a son and found that these cookies were just what she needed as a breastfeeding mother.

“During the early days of breastfeeding, I relied on them to feed the ravenous sweet tooth that comes with having a baby and to increase my milk supply,” she says.

“I kept a big batch in the freezer and snacked on them during the day and long nights.”

Devlin got the idea from the US, where lactation cookies are recommended for breastfeeding mothers. When she became pregnant, she created cookies of her own, adding oats because they contain beta-glucan, linseed for its high levels of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and brewer’s yeast because of its B vitamins, chromium and selenium. All these nutrients are believed to help with the production of breastmilk and increase energy.

Rua Food’s lactation cookies are available for nationwide delivery from www.ruafood.com and cost €13 for a pack of five.

Simshine Baby Pro

Smile, you’re on camera

Smart-home camera professionals Simshine have just launched Baby Pro. Priced at €180, its advanced AI features and user-friendly design allow parents to keep a constant eye on their baby.

These features include a camera that gives 360-degree views of the nursery, offers full infrared night vision, and a zoom function to see the baby’s face clearly. The monitor enables two-way communication, so that parents can soothe their baby even when they are not in the room with them.

A room sensor alerts parents if the temperature becomes too hot or cold. There’s a sleep tracking and analysis function too.

The monitor can be paired with an app that allows up to five people to watch live footage, receive alerts, and control the device remotely.