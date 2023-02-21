Tots To Teens: Bake a world of difference for sick children

Saoibh Lonergan won our hearts when she appeared on the Late Late Toy Show last year. The Temple Street patient and keen baker recently teamed up with TV host and food writer Donal Skehan to launch this year’s Great Irish Bake for Sick Children.

In 2022, individuals, families and organisations across Ireland got involved in this campaign and raised €220,000 for vital paediatric equipment for Crumlin, Temple Street, Connolly and Tallaght Children’s Hospitals.

Skehan and his young helper are calling on just as many people to get involved on March 31 this year. Whether you whip up a few fairy cakes for friends or organise a bake sale at your local community centre, you can make a real difference to children and families going through challenging times.

“It’s so much fun to get together, enjoy the likes of a scone and a cup of tea and know that your tasty treats are going to help sick children when they need it the most,” says Skehan. “It’s so easy to take part and even better to know that you are having a phenomenal impact on the lives of so many kids from across Ireland.”

To register and receive your baking pack, visit www.childrenshealth.ie/greatirishbake.

My Expert Midwife

Soft touch

Parents are often told that bathing their baby daily helps build a routine and is good for bonding, says registered midwife and co-founder of pregnancy and birth brand www.myexpertmidwife.com, Leslie Gilchrist. “But what we don’t realise is how delicate and fragile a baby’s skin is.”

This is why www.myexpertmidwife.com has just launched a guide to help your baby’s skin get to the best start in life. It explains how babies’ skin is 30% thinner than adult skin and how too much washing can cause it to become irritated and prevent it from developing necessary resistance to bacteria and infection.

The guide also outlines how during the first days of life, washing should be limited to using a bowl of water to clean baby’s face and bottom.

During the next few weeks, babies should only be bathed a maximum of twice a week. Gilchrist acknowledges that this isn’t always practical, saying, “parents have to wash babies after a poo explosion”.

Gilchrist and her team have developed a range of paediatrician-approved products for babies. It includes a cleansing wash (€9.99), a moisturiser (€11), a product to protect babies’ skin from getting irritated by dribbling (€8.50) and a skin salve (€9.99).

“All products provide natural, practical solutions to the problem of keeping baby clean and are suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin,” says Gilchrist.

Unplug and Play

Essential play

Children are growing up in a world that’s increasingly dominated by screens and structured activities with less and less time for physical play.

In Unplug and Play, American physician Anthony DeBenedet and child psychologist Laurence Cohen highlight the many benefits of rough-and-tumble play for young children.

The authors say it encourages resilience, boosts confidence and builds connections with family and friends.

They show you what you as a parent can do to encourage more physical play, with lots of illustrated activities that the whole family can enjoy together.

The book is currently available for pre-order, from €14.

Listening ear

From toddler tantrums to teenage rebellions, it can be hard for parents to know how best to react to their children’s emotional needs.

This is where Parentline can help. For over 40 years, this confidential helpline has been manned by extensively trained facilitators who have provided tens of thousands of parents and guardians with a compassionate and caring ear as well as support, guidance and information on all aspects of parenthood.

The number to call is 01 8733500. Parentline is open from 10am to 9pm Monday to Thursday and from 10am to 7pm on Fridays.