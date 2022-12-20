Aoife Hearne: What can I do about my son's brittle nails? 

My teenage son’s nails have become quite brittle. He eats plenty of dairy products, mostly milk and cheese. What other foods does he need to consume?

Brittle nails are a common complaint and affect up to 20% of the population. People can experience brittle nails for several reasons, including insufficient vitamins and minerals in the diet. Eating a varied diet is essential to provide adequate energy, macronutrients and micronutrients. However, according to the most recent IUNA (Irish Universities Nutrition Alliance) report, 75% of teenagers find it difficult to eat a healthy diet regularly.

Our nails are primarily made of the protein keratin. Protein is essential for growth and repair, so it plays a vital role in all our cells. Protein is found in milk, cheese, meat, fish, poultry, beans, legumes and tofu.

Often people miss out on adequate protein at breakfast and in snacks.

Ensuring there is a protein choice at all meals and snacks in the day will help tick that box.

It’s great your son is eating dairy products regularly — we all know that calcium is essential for strong hair, nails and bones. In addition to calcium, other minerals such as selenium and zinc contribute to maintaining healthy nails. Selenium can be found in foods such as seafood, organ meats and brazil nuts, while zinc can be found in meats, poultry and seafood.

A lesser-known fact is that healthy nails contain 5% lipids which help lubricate nails, giving them a shiny appearance. Eating oily fish (such as salmon, mackerel, trout and sardines), nuts, and seeds regularly will help ensure your son consumes adequate omega-3 fatty acids and reduces the risk of brittle nails.

All the B vitamins play a role in nail health. Vitamin B7, more commonly known as biotin, has a specific role in preventing brittle nails. A few small studies support supplementing with biotin to help strengthen brittle nails in adults. Adopting a food-first approach is preferable for teenagers. Aim to include foods such as beef liver, eggs, salmon, avocado, pork, sweet potatoes and nuts regularly.

Drinking enough water is essential for optimal health, including healthy nails. Without adequate moisture, your nails can become brittle and break easily.

A little-and-often approach is the best way to ensure you drink sufficient fluid throughout the day.

The bottom line is that a varied eating plan helps ensure you achieve all the macro and micronutrients required to keep your body working optimally. I hope the nutrients I’ve listed will help to improve your son’s nail strength.