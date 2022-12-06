Tots to teens: How to help minimise the risk of your child catching RSV

Up to 90% of all children are infected with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) by two years of age. Most of them will have mild symptoms which resolve themselves within a week or two.

“But some become quite unwell with more serious symptoms such as rapid breathing and refusing food and liquids along with a persistent temperature of 38°C or above, even after administering paracetamol or ibuprofen,” says Dr Máire Finn, a GP at Ennis Centric Health, Co Clare. “RSV can cause bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways of the lung) and lead to hospital admissions.”

At the outset, symptoms of RSV resemble those of a cold. They include a fever, a runny nose, sore throat, a decreased appetite and ear infections.

“It’s when symptoms start worsening that a parent should contact their GP,” says Dr Finn. “And if the child experiences difficulty breathing, they should seek medical advice immediately by calling the emergency services.”

Like Covid-19, RSV spreads through droplets in the air from coughing or sneezing. It can be passed from one person to another through kissing, touching or shaking hands.

To minimise the risk of your child catching RSV this winter, wash your hands and theirs frequently. Cough into your sleeve and keep them well away from anyone showing symptoms.

Be Wild, Little One is an uplifting celebration of the natural world

Loving nature

If you’re looking for a stocking filler for little ones this Christmas, this picture book by Co Kerry-based children’s author Olivia Hope and illustrator Daniel Egnéus could be just the thing. Retailing from €9, Be Wild, Little One is an uplifting celebration of the natural world. It brings young readers on an adventure that involves flying high over oceans, running with wolves across snowy mountains, racing rabbits and dancing with fireflies. It’s a reminder to us all to appreciate the wonders that surround us.

Santa visit for free

Bringing the family to see Santa is exciting but it can be expensive too. If you’re keeping a close eye on your spending this Christmas, the children can see Santa for free in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Every Saturday between now and Christmas, the town will host a festive parade. Starting at 6pm, each parade takes about 50 minutes and features Santa Claus and his friends on board a variety of colourfully decorated floats.

The Linkilonk tube includes an animal adventure poster, six animal adventure colouring pages, 13 activity pages and one sticker page

Wild for colouring

Do your kids like colouring, painting, and learning interesting facts about Ireland? If they do, the Linkilonk activity tube (€24) could be a great gift for them this Christmas.

Designed by Irish textile artist Amie Rigney, it celebrates Irish wildlife and landmarks. It does this by introducing children to Oisín the Owl, Finn the Fox, Aisling the Ladybird and Cara the Deer who go on an adventure to special places around Ireland including Dublin Zoo, Newgrange, The Giant’s Causeway and Blarney Castle.

The Linkilonk tube includes an animal adventure poster, six animal adventure colouring pages, 13 activity pages and one sticker page. Everything is recyclable and plastic free. The activities are suitable for children aged from four to eight. And once finished, the children’s artwork can be rolled up and stored in the tube.