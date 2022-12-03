Toying with the classics: 10 Christmas gift ideas for the young person in your life

According to Sinead Byrne, the Joint Head of Marketing at Smyths Toys, picking the top toys of 2022 hasn’t been an easy task.

“There have been so many excellent releases this year, which made the decision difficult,” she says. Top of the list this year is a WWE Wrekkin’ Rampage Rig Vehicle Playset, and Ziggy the Robo Dog.

Five gifts under €30

Lottie Doll

Lottie Doll: These award-winning Irish designed dolls are ethnically diverse. Based in Donegal, Lottie also has a range of accessories to choose from.

Baby Bunny

Baby Bunny: This fluffy bunny is the perfect size for little ones making him a great companion for nap time.

Irish wooden toys: starting from €7.99 and made in Galway, from Jiminy.ie

Eco Wooden Irish Tractor & Trailer: Made in Ireland, this wooden tractor and trailer has great detail.

Animal Puppet Owl from mimitoys

Animal Puppet Owl: Make story time fun with a new friend.

Paper Pet Kit: made in West Cork

Paper Pet Kit: Also made in Ireland, this is a great Christmas Day activity.

Five gifts over €30

Ziggy the Robo Dog from Smyths

Ziggy the Robo Dog (5 Years +): This is one of Smyths’ top toys for Christmas 2022. Ziggy sings, dances, barks, plays and can even be controlled with voice commands.

€49.99 from Smyths

Clever Tots: a monthly box of tricks!

Monthly Toy Rental at Clever Tots: Why not give the gift of a monthly toy rental membership for little ones aged between 3 and 36 months? Created by an Irish husband and wife team, this monthly toy rental service provides four high-quality, eco-friendly toys each month.

€39.99 a month at clevertots.ie

WWE Wrekkin' Rampage Rig Vehicle Playset: here comes the pain

WWE Wrekkin' Rampage Rig Vehicle Playset (6 Years +): Another one of Smyths’ top toys for Christmas 2022, this toy allows WWE collectors to display their favourite figures and is designed to be ‘smashed, bashed and crashed again and again’.

€59.99 from Smyths

Little Angel Rose dolls and accessories

Miniland dolls: These dolls are designed to help children with the concepts of identity, diversity and inclusion.

Arckit Greenscape Village Model House Kit

Arckit Greenscape Village Model House Kit (5yrs+): Described as the Irish LEGO, the Arckit Greenscape Village introduces future environmental visionaries to building a clean, green and self-sustainable community, powered only by nature.