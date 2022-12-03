Toying with the classics: 10 Christmas gift ideas for the young person in your life

According to Sinead Byrne, the Joint Head of Marketing at Smyths Toys, picking the top toys of 2022 hasn’t been an easy task.
“There have been so many excellent releases this year, which made the decision difficult,” she says. Top of the list this year is a WWE Wrekkin’ Rampage Rig Vehicle Playset, and Ziggy the Robo Dog.
Lottie Doll: These award-winning Irish designed dolls are ethnically diverse. Based in Donegal, Lottie also has a range of accessories to choose from.
- €27.95, lottie.com
This fluffy bunny is the perfect size for little ones making him a great companion for nap time.
- €20 from babyelegance.com
Made in Ireland, this wooden tractor and trailer has great detail.
- €18.99 from jiminy.ie
Make story time fun with a new friend.
- €22.95 from mimitoys.ie
Also made in Ireland, this is a great Christmas Day activity.
- €13.99 from jiminy.ie
: This is one of Smyths’ top toys for Christmas 2022. Ziggy sings, dances, barks, plays and can even be controlled with voice commands.
- €49.99 from Smyths
Why not give the gift of a monthly toy rental membership for little ones aged between 3 and 36 months? Created by an Irish husband and wife team, this monthly toy rental service provides four high-quality, eco-friendly toys each month.
- €39.99 a month at clevertots.ie
Another one of Smyths’ top toys for Christmas 2022, this toy allows WWE collectors to display their favourite figures and is designed to be ‘smashed, bashed and crashed again and again’.
- €59.99 from Smyths
These dolls are designed to help children with the concepts of identity, diversity and inclusion.
- €37.90 from littleangelrose.com
Described as the Irish LEGO, the Arckit Greenscape Village introduces future environmental visionaries to building a clean, green and self-sustainable community, powered only by nature.
- €79.95 from arckit.com