Dr Phil Kieran: I'm worried my family will pick up Covid again

The entire family got Covid last March - thankfully, we all recovered quickly. I’m worried about possibly picking up the virus again this winter. My husband and I are too young to get a booster shot and social distancing is not an option as the children are in school. What would you suggest?

Covid is still well and truly with us, with nationwide case numbers hovering around 1,000 notified cases per day. Most of the country has been vaccinated by now, which means fewer people are being admitted with complications due to Covid. For most of us who have had Covid, it has been a relatively short and self-limiting illness, but the worry about contracting it again has not gone away.

Understandably, you feel powerless against the virus as you are not eligible for a vaccine booster shot. But we need to look at Covid as an illness and the rationale behind vaccination. In the initial wave of Covid in early 2020, we saw large proportions of those infected being hospitalised, ending up in ICU or dying from complications of Covid itself.

The population was 'naïve' to this particular coronavirus at the time. In other words, we had not been exposed to it in any of its variants before, and our immune system had to start from scratch to control it. This, in turn, meant the virus had time to spread further throughout our bodies, causing damage to lungs, livers, kidneys and brain before it was controlled and eliminated.

The ideal scenario with vaccination is that you will be vaccinated for the specific strain/variant present at the time. This level of accuracy means the chances of contracting an infection would be very low. However, having some immunity to this coronavirus will confer a degree of protection against future infections. So, although you may not be vaccinated against the current strain, your immune system will not be completely 'naïve' to novel coronavirus 2019. Therefore the risk of becoming very unwell or developing long-term complications is low.

To go back to your question, I agree schoolchildren are not in a position to socially distance, but from what I've seen, they have taken the lessons learned about respiratory etiquette on board. All the kids I see in my clinic cough and sneeze into their elbows and look to clean or sanitise their hands afterwards. Also, judging from my children's school, there is far less “presenteeism”, so those who are sick are being kept out of class rather than infecting their classmates. Such protocols should hopefully mean that the risk of your children or you getting sick is far lower than in 2020.

Vaccine boosters are still necessary for those with a significant underlying illness that would be made worse by contracting Covid or flu. But if you don’t fall into this category, I would recommend not worrying too much about the ongoing presence of Covid. We have to live alongside the virus just like we do flu, and we need to about enjoying life again. Keep doing what you can with preventative measures in the meantime.