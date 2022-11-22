Tots to teens: Headphones to protect young ears, a Santa experience for those with sensory issues 

Ban junk food advertising online

The Irish Heart Foundation (IHF) has launched ‘Stop Targeting Kids’, a new campaign to ban junk food advertising online.

It believes this is necessary to tackle the issue of obesity in children.

“One in 20 of today’s children will die prematurely due to being overweight and obesity,” says Chris Macey, the IHF’s director of advocacy.

“Doctors are seeing cases of high blood pressure in children as young as six.

"If we don’t act now, future generations will suffer.”

Luke Walshe (left) and Sarah Curtis pictured at the launch of the Irish Heart Foundation’s Stop Targeting Kids campaign. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

In an IHF survey of 500 teenagers, 57% reported that online media was the most influential factor dictating their food choices; 64% said that apps like TikTok and Instagram inundated them with images of high-fat, sugar, and salt foods, and 35% stated that they consumed junk food as a result.

“Children are being bombarded and it’s impacting their food choices,” says Macey.

“Online marketing manipulates their food choices and fuels an obesity crisis that threatens their health.”

As well as campaigning for a ban on this advertising, the IHF is also putting pressure on the government to fulfil its 2020 commitment to introduce a Public Health (Obesity) Act.

“We’re asking the public to sign an online petition calling for them to do so at www.irishheart.ie,” says Macey.

Avoid hearing loss risk

Up to 50% of people aged 12 to 35 are at risk of hearing loss due to prolonged and excessive exposure

Do your little ones wear headphones while watching movies on long car journeys? Do your teens wear them while they bop along to music?

It may seem harmless, but according to the World Health Organization, up to 50% of people aged 12 to 35 are at risk of hearing loss due to prolonged and excessive exposure to loud sounds such as music heard through headphones.

MyFirst headphones (€59.90) offer a solution to this problem. Their bone-conducting design gives children a safe way to listen to their devices while protecting their hearing.

Unlike most headphones, these transmit the sound via the cheekbones rather than the eardrum. Because they don’t cause the eardrum to vibrate, they can’t cause damage.

The headphones’ volume is also pre-set, so it can’t go past a certain point, offering extra protection.

The headphones are comfortable to wear, lightweight and durable. And here’s the clincher: because of how they are designed, they allow your child’s ears to remain open to external noise, so there are no excuses when you call them for dinner.

Up for discussion

Dr Siggie Cohen offers advice to parents on Instagram

Your child asks for something, and you say ‘no’. They ask why and before you know it, you find yourself locked into a seemingly endless argument where you try to justify your reasoning and your child challenges you at every turn.

If this sounds familiar, you might benefit from joining the 848,000 people who follow American child and family therapist Dr Siggie Cohen on Instagram.

As @dr.siggie, she uses her account to share practical tools and scripts that parents can use when dealing with everyday childhood communication struggles, from toddler tantrums to rebellious teens.

She suggests tips for increasing connection with children, fostering resilience, and even thinking proactively about parental guilt.

Sensory Santa

Children with autism can often be overwhelmed by a trip to see Santa. The twinkling lights and the excited sounds of other children add up to too much stimulation.

A Christmas party for children with autism and their families is taking place at Modeligo Community Centre in Dungarvan on Sunday, December 11.

There will be crafts, treats, sensory activities, face painting, a darkened chill-out room with a movie playing, and maybe even a visit from Mr Claus himself.

The party takes place from 11am to 1pm. Entry is €10 per family, and more details are available from autismeventsdungarvan@gmail.com.