Joanna Fortune: My six-year-old has developed a nervous tic. What can I do?

My six-year-old son has started to sniff since he started senior infants, and it’s like a nervous tic. He was happy in junior infants and says he’d like to go back to his old teacher. I’ve spoken to his current teacher, who says he is very quiet in class. Is there anything I can do?

The transition back to school is a big one, and the learning expectations increase between even junior and senior infants. Like all adjustments, it can take time to settle back into the structure and rhythm of school routines. You don’t mention how he was at the start of junior infants but it sounds like this behaviour is new, so I assume he managed OK last year.

You describe his sniffing as a tic but because it is a new behaviour and one you are associating with school, I suggest you observe it for now and focus on helping him to relax more in school and become less quiet and more engaged.

If this behaviour doesn’t lessen or end by Christmas break, it might be wise to consult your GP for a referral to CAMHS (Child and

Adolescent Mental Health Services) to explore it.

Many mental health professionals will wait until the tic is present and active for a year before considering it a disorder but given the long waiting lists, it may be worth getting referred sooner than a year.

Keep in mind that vocal tics (such as sniffing or throat clearing) are common in childhood, especially between two and 14 years and tend to peak around six years. Stressful events or experiences can be a trigger, and the majority of tics go away of their own accord within a year or earlier.

Focus on lowering your son's stress levels by engaging him in sensory and messy play that requires him to get hands-on and explore tactile materials such as sand, water, bubbles, Play-Doh etc.

This type of play can be very effective in helping children move out of their headspace and anchor themselves in their bodies where they can work through some of the stress they may be holding onto and release it.

Ensure he is getting adequate outdoor time to run, jump, splash and climb, as this change to his field of vision (from being in school all day) and physical movement will also help to reset a busy brain.

Be interested but not intrusive about his day at school.

This means expressing curiosity about the best part and wondering if there is anything he would like to change. Stay linked in with his teacher and ask that they keep an eye on him in school and ensure he is settled, connected with other children and engaged in playful learning.

Don’t keep naming his sniffing - instead, try to distract him when you notice it happening by drawing him into an activity or asking him a question.

There is a difference between a tic and a habit, and right now you are not sure which it is that your son is showing. Stay curious rather than certain about it.

An episode on habits in my podcast series may also be helpful exa.mn/15-Minute-habits

If you have a question for child psychotherapist Joanna Fortune, please send it to parenting@examiner.