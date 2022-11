Halloween is an exciting time for children — they get to dress up in scary costumes and go door to door, amassing so many sweets while trick or treating. But what happens once it’s all over? How are parents to keep their children entertained for the rest of mid-term?

Those who live within driving distance of Tralee can attend the National Circus Festival of Ireland, which takes place from Thursday to Sunday.

Celebrating its 21st birthday this year, the festival consists of 75 eclectic events, including professional masterclasses, workshops for kids, shows in the big top, and a parade through Tralee town.

Circus Siamsa is a variety show that brings circus and street performers from all over the world together for a spectacular show that’s fun for all the family.

This year, performers are coming from Canada, Italy, Spain, Germany, Venezuela, France, and all over Ireland to participate.

Tickets cost €15 per person, €40 for a family of three, or €50 for a family of four. For more information see www.circusfestival.ie

Clean up baby’s mealtimes

Bamboo owl set, €56, from Babaroo.

The weaning stage can be messy, with food and drink often ending up everywhere except in the baby’s mouth. Babaroo is a small family-run business in Rush, Co Dublin, and its aim is to make mealtimes with babies a little cleaner with its range of baby feeding products.

It stocks the cutest catch-all bibs, easy-to-use spoons and cutlery sets, sippy cups, and tablemats. There are also bamboo bowls and plates that are fitted with suction strips so they can be firmly attached to tables and don’t end up being thrown on the floor.

The company also sells a range of soothers, teethers, clothing and accessories, wraps and swaddles, and baby bedding. Everything is eco-friendly, manufactured ethically, and tried and tested by mum Tammy and her two little ones.

Connecting v correcting

Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be by Becky Kennedy

Becky Kennedy is a clinical psychologist and mother of three who has amassed more than 1.5m followers on Instagram thanks to her empowering and effective approach to parenting.

Her advice is based on connecting with children rather than correcting them. She takes a practical approach, focusing on specific scenarios and offering strategies to deal with them.

She recently gathered this advice for a parenting manual called Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be. It became an instant New York Times bestseller. It’s little wonder because it reassures parents they are not the only ones who find raising children difficult while also giving them the tools they need to help their children become resilient and emotionally healthy.

Embracing the madness

Pippa O'Connor with baby Billy. Picture: VIP Magazine, Lili Forberg

The first year of a child’s life is a tumultuous one. Pippa O’Connor recently said as much when she shared photos on Instagram of her youngest son Billy celebrating his first birthday.

The snaps were picture-perfect. They featured dad Brian Ormond holding Billy, surrounded by his brothers Ollie and Louis and their smiling mum. There was also a birthday cake decorated with edible teddy bears and lots of balloons.

Pippa wrote that the months seem to have gone by quickly. Although there were moments when sleep deprivation and teething made her feel that the first year was a slog, as a mother of three, she knew she would miss those days when they were gone. Because the baby stage is short, she’s trying to embrace the madness.