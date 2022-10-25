Tots To Teens: Podcast helps put parents’ minds at ease

Lee-Ann Hyland's experience of having a lockdown baby inspired her to start a podcast.

“Because I had a Covid pregnancy, I missed out on chatting with other mums and sharing what was going on in my motherhood journey,” says Hyland. “That’s why I wanted to present something that reassured mums that there are other people going through what you’re feeling as well as experts who understand your problem. I wanted to create the podcast that I wish I had access to when I was about to give birth to my first child.”

Produced in partnership with CarePlus Pharmacy, Care and Conversations includes personal insights and interviews with experts about breastfeeding, sleep and other topics that worry parents during those early days.

The first episode is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. It deals with preparing for birth during the final weeks of pregnancy. It covers everything from what to pack in your hospital bag to hypnobirthing and C-sections.

Get net savvy

Do you fret over what your kids get up to online? Are they savvy enough to stay safe? You can allay your fears this mid-term by signing up for a free online workshop on cybers security. Taking place on November 1 and 3, this workshop was developed by Ireland’s leading experts in cyber security education www.cyberskills.ie and www.smarteduclub.com. It’s designed for kids aged from eight to 12, and an adult must attend alongside them.

During the workshop, kids will learn about internet safety and online behaviour through fun activities like creating secret messages, solving riddles and investigating mysteries using data encryption, decryption and code-breaking techniques.

Find out more at www.smarteduclub.com/courses/cyber-security

Winter well on way

BabyBoo's cotton sleeping bag meets safety guidelines for babies.

The clocks go back this weekend, meaning winter is on its way. Many parents will worry if their little ones are too cold during the long nights to come.

But parenting expert Laura Erskine warns that overheating is dangerous. “Putting too many layers of clothing or using duvets and blankets puts children at risk of overheating. Infants can’t regulate their body temperature until they are around two years old, and this is why they are at higher risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) during the winter,” she says.

Erskine advises maintaining the temperature of your child’s bedroom at 16 to 20C and using a sleeping bag instead. “A 2.5 tog bag can be used all year. Dress your baby in a cotton Babygro and a short-sleeved vest before putting them into their sleeping bag on cold winter nights.”

There is no need for concern if a child’s arms, hands or feet feel cool to the touch. That’s normal and helps them maintain a regular temperature, says Erskine. However, clammy skin usually indicates they are too hot. Parents should then cool the room by opening a window or removing a layer of the child’s clothing.

The WHO advises that babies be placed on their backs on a firm safety-approved mattress with a fitted sheet. No blankets or fluffy bedding should be used, and the cot should be free of pillows, cut bumpers, and stuffed toys.

Scary season is upon us

Leap Scarecrow Festival

What fiendish fun have you got planned for the family this Halloween? There are some great ways to celebrate the scary season this year, from pumpkin patches to spook trains. One of the most unusual is the Leap Scarecrow Festival in West Cork. From now until November 6, the village will be transformed into Halloween Town as locals display their scarecrow creations to win coveted prizes. Visitors are encouraged to bring along their own effigies and to take part in the treasure hunts, bonfires, and witches and warlocks dances organised as part of this ‘frightening’ festival.

See facebook.com/Leap-Scarecrow-Festival for details.