Tots To Teens: Eczema-friendly bibs and family-fun at Culture Night 

Celeb mums

Once you become a parent, finding time for the things you enjoyed doing before the kids came along can be hard. Rosanna Davison posted on Instagram about how she recently made immune-boosting water kefir, something she regularly did for a decade before starting a family. Now that Sofia is at pre-school and twins Oscar and Hugo are one-year-olds, she’s beginning to make time for such things again.

Also, on Instagram, Síle Seoige has been enjoying the autumn sunshine with her children. She’s recently moved back home to Connemara, where she is building a house by the sea. The picture of her five-year-old son Cathal ambling along a coastal path with his little buddies at sunset shows it has been a great move for her family.

Jigsaw joy

Handcrafted wooden jigsaws from Alphabet Jigsaws

The next time you’re searching for a special gift for a child, check out www.alphabetjigsaws.com. This Wicklow-based company has designed original handcrafted wooden jigsaws for children since 1997.

The puzzles are made from sustainably sourced wood and painted in bright colours using non-toxic acrylic paint. There’s a wide array of options to choose from, including maps of Ireland and the world and designs that teach the alphabet, numbers and basic words in Irish as well as jigsaws that focus on the themes of science and nature.

The website allows you to browse by age and by theme and prices start from €30.

Bibs for sensitive skin

Halloween bibs from BabyBoo.ie

Necessity was the mother of invention for Irish mums Vicki O’Callaghan and Michelle O’Riordan. In the early 00s, they had children who suffered from severe eczema, with flare-ups often caused by having damp bibs next to their neck area. When they couldn’t find a drool-busting bib made from sustainable 100% organic cotton on the market, they set about making one themselves.

Their company Babyboo.ie now sells award-winning bandana bibs that offer protection for sensitive skin. There is a standard size that fits zero to three-year-olds and bigger sizes for older children with special needs. There’s a wide range of colours to choose from, including this super cute design for Halloween.

They are priced from €5, with bundle discounts for multiple buys available.

Words of wisdom

Psychotherapist and author Stella O'Malley

Kids’ schedules often become jam-packed as soon as they return to school. Get up, get dressed, have breakfast, and rush to make it to school on time. Then, after a day of learning, into the car again for extracurricular activities like music classes, sports training and more. The pace can be exhausting for little ones.

Psychotherapist and author Stella O’Malley recently warned that some children are overstretched. Too much activity and too little downtime are making them overtired and cranky.

She encouraged parents to resist the pressure to send their children to every activity and reminded them that children benefit from rest and free time just as much as the rest of us.

Out and about

This Friday, September 23, is Culture Night, and free family-friendly events are taking place nationwide.

In Cork City, you can walk the walls of Elizabeth Fort, off Barrack Street, hear tales of its turbulent

history and then create arrows to shoot in its archery range. Or you can be entertained by circus performers in Cork City Hall.

In Listowel, there will be Wren Boys on the street. And in Limerick, the School of Music will hold an open rehearsal where children will get a chance to hear instruments, see how an orchestra works, and meet young musicians.

This is but a tiny sample of what’s happening for Culture Night 2022. Visit www.culturenight.ie to find out what’s on near you.