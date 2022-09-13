Colman Noctor: Why do we make children with learning difficulties endure the stress of Irish class?

On the day of the Leaving Cert results, I received several calls from my adolescent clients and their parents with updates on their results. Most did well and were happy with what they had achieved. One particular call stood out, though. It was from the mother of a young man whom I have treated on and off for the last 10 years. She told me that he had passed six subjects and got 280 points. She was brimming with happiness — her son had finally passed his Leaving Cert, and she wanted to say how grateful she was for my role in supporting him over the years.

Her son had a difficult relationship with school from junior infants onwards. Diagnosed with dyslexia in fifth class, he had struggled academically, even though he was bright and talented. He felt school focused on everything he was weak at — sports was not one of his strengths, so he couldn’t shine on the field. Years of tears and tummy aches ensued through secondary school. Even though he was offered support for his dyslexia, he struggled to accept these interventions, saying they made him “stand out”.

I distinctly remember his disappointment when he was told his dyslexia score ‘wasn’t bad enough’ to qualify him for an exemption from Irish. Irish classes are a bone of contention for many young people with learning needs, and I have often heard them say they hate the thought of having to study this subject every day. I supported this boy’s mother’s pleas to the school to give him an exemption because we both believed that forcing him to attend the Irish classes was more detrimental to his self-worth than it would ever be beneficial to his learning. But the school had to follow the guidelines: he did not meet the criteria set out in a standardised testing process. As a result of falling just outside the percentile required for exemption, he had to attend Irish classes daily, with double classes occasionally.

It was no surprise that he failed foundation-level Irish in his Leaving Cert. As it was his seventh subject, he didn’t have to use it in his points tally. This outcome confirmed the nonsensical insistence on him attending Irish classes, which he was struggling with, without a chance of scoring well in this subject. Why do we make children with learning difficulties endure the stress of attending Irish classes for six years when we know it will lead to little or no outcome? Perhaps our desire for a nationalistic identity is blurring our ability for reasonable decision-making.

The boy’s mother spoke about how relieved she was that the school stage of his life was over and how she had lain awake so many nights worrying about him and how he would get through it all. Initially, she was keen to access all the support she could for him and, at one stage, took him to an after-school support class for dyslexia. He resented attending, saying it was ‘extra work’ and he was already exhausted after a day in school. Though these classes were designed to support him, they made him spend even more hours doing things that reminded him of his limitations.

Breakthrough during transition year

After poor Junior Cert results, his mother made a conscious effort to step back and change her approach from coaching and encouraging to unconditional support. She offered him the option of leaving school and trying to take up a job, but he decided to give transition year a go. Then Covid hit, and remote learning was the order of the day. Whatever scintilla of interest he had in school soon evaporated. The idea of doing schoolwork without the benefit of seeing his friends was the opposite of the motivation he needed. Throughout remote learning, he languished in the education system.

With the likelihood of not achieving a Leaving Certificate, his mother encouraged him to get a part-time job. He began working in a local restaurant, and it was transformative. He was finally getting praised for what he was doing. As it turned out, he was an excellent waiter and had a good work ethic. His managers were impressed and offered him more and more responsibility. During this period, he thrived. His mother recalled how he matured overnight. He was earning his own money and doing something that made him feel good about himself. Instead of being in a school where he felt ‘stupid’ (his words, not mine), he was now somewhere where he felt valued.

Interestingly this boost to his self-worth had a knock-on effect on his studies. After receiving his mock exam results, his mother reported how he ‘put his head down’. He began to schedule some time to study and gave it one last push in the year’s final quarter.

His family’s joy and pride in his 280 points were palpable. He came onto the call the day the results were released and described the feeling as ‘not so much happiness but relief’. (I am often struck by how so many sports stars use the word relief to describe how they feel after winning something big, and the relief likely corresponds to the pressure and stress of the expectation in the lead-up to the event.) Finally, he could draw a close to school, and he would no longer be reminded of what he lacked. He hoped that in third level, he would find it easier because he was doing subjects that he was choosing to do as opposed to subjects chosen for him.

Grit, effort, and courage

It was remarkable how much of an impact compulsory attendance in Irish class had on him. He developed a visceral hatred for the subject, not because of the teacher, but because it felt like a sentence. He had to face the prospect of that class every day, and the ‘injustice’ of not getting an exemption weighed heavily on him.

According to the Department of Education, exemptions from Irish can be given ‘if a child’s education up to 12 years of age was received outside the State’ or ‘present with a standardised score on a discrete test in either Word Reading, Reading Comprehension or Spelling at/below the 10th percentile’.

I often wonder about these scales with strict cut-offs. If we accept that these things can exist on a continuum, sometimes the cut-off for one child over another can seem unfair. What about the children like this boy whose tests left them in the 11th percentile? The explanation for these children seems to be ‘hard luck’.

When I think about this phone call, I am struck by how hard the educational journey can be for some people and that makes me feel sad and angry. But when I think about the strength, resilience and effort that this young man and his family have displayed over the last number of years, I feel proud, hopeful and optimistic.

The record will only show that this boy achieved 280 points, but if there were points for grit, effort, and courage, he would have cleared 600 points in my book, without a doubt.