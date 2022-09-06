Colman Noctor: Managing expectations of high exam results 

A recent study by the UCD School of Education reported that teachers find children in junior infants over-prepared in terms of literacy and numeracy but underprepared in practical life skills like putting on a coat. The ability to count to 100 by four years old would seem to be more important for some parents than putting a chair back under the table when they stand up.

This increased focus on children’s academic performance is something I have noticed in my clinical work too. I have met parents unwilling to adjust their expectations of their child’s grades as they move through school. When their child’s exam results drop, they often interpret this as an indication that the child is struggling or they must not be trying hard enough. Children also become concerned when they experience grade deterioration. The more conscientious ones tend to see this as an indication that they must try harder, but the more sensitive children may interpret it as proof that they are not good enough.

In most cases, a student’s grades will deteriorate as they progress through the system, not because they are getting weaker but because the syllabus is getting harder. It is not unusual for bright children to go through primary school with impeccable results. Their collection of end-of-year school reports may comprise mostly 100% results. These ‘gold star’ scores no doubt nurture the child’s confidence and reflect their ability to complete their work to a high standard. The work done in primary school is largely factual and concrete, so the answers tend to be either ‘right’ or ‘wrong’. This straightforward approach helps younger children foster a good relationship with education and learning, which is positive and reassuring. However, growing up involves a gradual introduction to life’s harsh realities, and the pace of this realisation is crucial.

Downward trend

Life is not about getting things right 100% every time, and our school journey prepares us for that. When a child progresses into secondary school, the likelihood of achieving full marks across all subjects as they did in primary school is low. Academic work in secondary school is more nuanced than at primary level, and the student is expected to discuss, compare and debate topics. The child who consistently received top marks in primary school may be achieving 70%-80% in their class tests in secondary school. By the time the student reaches the Leaving Cert, these results may be even lower. This downward trend is not due to a regression in their ability or a lack of application - instead, it is a consequence of a more challenging workload. However, I have met many children and parents who interpret the grade drop as symptomatic of regression in the child’s performance and are panicking as a result.

The expectations we place on academic grades have increased significantly in recent years, creating stress in the lives of young people. This pressure and focus on near-perfect results can also be observed when students move into third level. I have lectured at several Irish universities, and I am struck by the number of students who approach me to contest a mark they believe is too low. Interestingly, these are not the students who have received a bare pass but often those who achieved some of the highest results in other exams. They are often upset because it does not reflect their marks in secondary school. An explanation of the difference between the two environments can be difficult for them to accept.

As students get older, the feedback they receive may be more likely to come in the form of constructive criticism than gold stars and stickers. In many ways, this is necessary as it reflects the progression through life. We tend to receive less and less praise and encouragement from others as we advance in our careers, and as time passes, we may find we are now the person charged with providing this encouragement to others.

Normal fluctuation

Life’s challenges escalate as we progress and mature, and the burden of responsibility and complexity can lead to underperformance. We all have bad days when we will underperform. Even the best sportspeople in the world don’t play their top game every week. This performance fluctuation is normative and needs to be acknowledged.

One of the most worrying issues in childhood and teenage anxiety is perfectionism. This trend has emerged over the last decade and is a significant problem. Perhaps fuelled by the unrealistic expectations social media sets, teenagers, especially young girls, are choosing perfectionism as a coping strategy for anxiety.

Perfectionism is not always driven by the desire to get things right - more often, it is driven by the fear of getting things wrong. I have observed many teenagers engage in ‘over-preparation’ when it comes to class tests, believing they will feel less anxious if they cover every aspect of the curriculum. When perfectionism fails, the young person may think: ‘I just didn’t prepare enough’ instead of seeing the flaws in the perfectionistic approach. And so they double down on the perfectionistic approach, and the cycle of obsession continues.

Most schools host a meeting for first years and their parents at the start of the academic year. I believe there could be a benefit in teachers outlining the reality of the secondary school educational journey at this meeting, including the importance of managing expectations and the inevitability of fluctuating results.

We must remind students and parents that secondary school education is not a competition but an environment where students can mature and learn. More rounded learning may well occur through varying degrees of success and disappointment than a perfect run of results from start to finish.

Dr Colman Noctor is a child psychotherapist