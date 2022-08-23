ieParenting: Our team of experts will support and guide parents through every stage

GP Phil Kieran, dietitian Aoife Hearne, child psychotherapists Colman Noctor and Joanna Fortune and our team of writers are on hand to give the most up-to-date information
ieParenting will help you raise a child, from tots to teens.

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 09:00
Irene Feighan

Like proud parents, we're delighted to announce the arrival of ieParenting today.

Raising a child is one of life's most challenging jobs, yet there is no manual for what lies ahead.

Yes, the internet is awash with advice on ways to deal with challenging behaviour or care for an ill child. But who and what do you trust?

Step in our team of high-profile experts - GP Phil Kieran, dietitian Aoife Hearne, and child psychotherapists Colman Noctor and Joanna Fortune - who are on hand to give the most up-to-date information.

It takes a village to raise a child.
Other writers include Helen O'Callaghan, who explores the latest parenting developments and issues. Journalist Jen Stevens checks out the best educational toys and offers for budget-conscious families while keeping an eye on Instagram celebrity parents. And comedian Julie Jay tells us like it is - the laughter and tears that come with raising a non-stop two-year-old.

Just like it takes a village to raise a child, it has taken a 'village' of dedicated colleagues to develop our new section. We hope it helps to support parents at every stage, from newborns to teenagers.

If you have a question for one of our experts or want to leave a message, we'd love to hear from you.

'We must address the trend toward passive viewing habits among young people, and we need to bolster their ability to critique and regulate their own usage.' Picture: iStock

Colman Noctor: Protecting children from the influence of the influencer

