Colman Noctor: What to do when your child is reluctant to go to school

“I am looking forward to seeing my friends, but I am not looking forward to doing homework.”

This was my nine-year-old daughter’s answer when I enquired how she was feeling about going into fourth class next week. I wasn’t surprised as the social aspect of school is something most children enjoy. It was the “wage” I received for going to school, and I loved spending time with my friends — it was what got me up and out in the morning.

However, many children have a serious dislike or fear of the school social environment. This may be due to chronic shyness, a learning issue, an experience of bullying/exclusion or a feeling that they don’t fit in. For parents of a child with such difficulties, the prospect of returning to school can be daunting. They may have had experiences in previous years of tears and arguments with the child refusing to go to school, or perhaps Sunday night tummy aches or daily bargaining to get the child into the car in the morning.

School refusal has become a common term used to describe these difficulties. However, I think it is fundamentally unhelpful as it assumes the child’s resistance is equated to an unwillingness to cooperate. If this is the understanding of the problem, parents and school staff can become consumed with the question: “how do we get them to attend?”, when perhaps a more important question is “what is causing them to resist?”

The disruption of the pandemic and the series of lockdowns and school closures have had long-lasting effects on primary and secondary school students. Many teachers I have spoken to have said poor school attendance is a far more widespread problem than before. It’s also the case in Britain. According to a recent BBC report, “persistent absence from school” was almost twice as high in England as before the pandemic.

This reluctance to attend school is not all that surprising when we consider that throughout the pandemic, we were told being physically in school was not that important and we could educate children adequately from home. It is not easy to reverse that narrative and argue that being in school is important again. Also, some children thrived during the school closures and find returning to the in-class experience challenging. It’s not unlike adults who resist returning to the office full-time after adjusting to working from home.

Getting to the heart of the problem

So why do some children dread going to school? I usually ask young clients if the problem lies with the work, teachers or peers. In most cases, the response is all of the above, which makes it more difficult to find a resolution. If the difficulty is “the work”, we can explore whether the child is struggling with the workload or the curriculum and see if any tweaks can be made. In some cases, an educational psychology assessment is required which may reveal an underlying issue contributing to the child’s struggles. Dyslexia and dyspraxia, for example, are challenging diagnoses, but at least they explain why the child might find certain aspects of their school work difficult, and measures can be put in place to support them.

Dr Colman Noctor: A clash of personalities between child and teacher can cause anxiety

If the issue is the teacher, steps can be taken to help improve the relationship. A clash of personalities between the child and teacher can cause anxiety. The most common is the combination of a sensitive or timid child and a “loud” teacher. Some teachers can be animated and raise their voices to keep control over the class. They may also take a firm approach to discipline and be known within the school for their strictness. It is not unusual for children to be anxious about returning to school because they fear their new teacher’s reputation. The reality may be that the “loud” label is not an accurate description.

In most cases, this problem is manageable. The parents should be able to chat with the teacher and explain their child’s fear. Most teachers will empathise with the child’s experience. More often than not, a conversation between the teacher and the child can ease the child’s anxiety. If, however, the teacher does not welcome the feedback or takes it personally, the parents may need to meet the school principal.

Social exclusion and bullying

The most complex scenario to address is difficulties with peers. Trying to manage social exclusion in peer groups is challenging. You cannot order one child to include another, and attempting to do so can backfire. Also, if you ask parents to encourage their children to be more inclusive of your child, they may react negatively. If there is bullying, this situation becomes even more complicated and raising it can be daunting for parents and children.

So, what should you do? You take the risk of getting a negative response and take action, especially in the case of bullying or exclusion. These are devastating experiences for children, especially if they continue over a long time.

I would advise every parent to immediately alert the school if their child is being bullied or excluded and persist until the situation has been satisfactorily resolved.

If you are unhappy with the response, go higher up the reporting chain, or move schools. At no point should you believe you are powerless to respond.

It’s best to address difficulties with the teacher or workload at the start of the year. Avoid a wait and see approach as problems tend to get worse rather than better over time. If the social issue concerns fitting in, then maybe try to help the child find their tribe elsewhere. If your child does not like football or sport, look for alternatives outside the schoolyard, where they can experience belonging, have shared interests and feel validated.

The ISPCC and Webwise have excellent online resources to support parents if they are worried their child is being bullied in school or online. See: exa.mn/Webwise-Videos-Parents and exa.mn/ISPCC-Child-Confidence