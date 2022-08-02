It is vital to protect kids' eyes from sunshine with sunglasses

Protecting our children’s skin in the sun is hopefully something we’ve all got nailed as we head into the second half of the school holidays.

But what about their eyes?

Children are more at risk for retinal damage from UV rays than adults, says Sligo-based optometrist Rachel Murray.

“This is because their pupils are larger and the lens inside the eye is clearer, which enables more absorption of UV radiation into the eye,” explains Murray, adding that by the time children turn 18, they’ll have absorbed 50% of all the UV light they will ever absorb in their lifetime.

Murray also explains that, just as fair skin can be more vulnerable to skin cancers, studies have shown those of us with lighter-coloured eyes are more susceptible to UV damage from sun and can be at greater risk of developing eye diseases such as cataracts in later life as a result.

UV damage can also contribute to development of cancer of the eyelid and age-related macular degeneration later in life.

“You wouldn't send children to the beach without sunscreen, so don't send them without sunglasses either," warns Murray.

No matter how glued our children are to screens, most of us make a special effort to get them outdoors in summer — and many by choice spend much of their time outside during school holidays — making it all the more vital we protect their eyes.

“The best way to protect children’s eyes from UV rays is with a pair of children’s sunglasses,” says Murray. “It’s a great idea to get children used to wearing sunglasses from an early age. It’s one of the easiest, most important things children and adults can do to protect their eye-health in the long term.”

Children are more at risk for retinal damage from UV rays than adults — optometrist Rachel Murray recommends getting them used to wearing sunglasses from an early age

It’s important to look for the CE mark when buying children’s sunglasses because it’s what guarantees UV factor protection. Without this, says Murray, there’s no eye-health benefit to wearing the lenses. “Don’t assume that because the lenses are dark, they offer more protection.”

Murray recommends lenses made of polycarbonate for children’s sunglasses: “They’re up to 10 times more impact-resistant than standard plastic lenses.”

She also advises getting a relatively large, close-fitting frame for best protection from UV rays, as well as to keep dust from getting in the eyes.

And if your child already wears prescription glasses? Murray doesn’t recommend ‘reaction lenses’ that go dark when the sun hits them. “They take time to go from dark to light, so the child could stumble when they go back in the house. Better to get a separate pair of prescription sunglasses.”

Tips

Choose sunglasses with the CE mark that block 100% of UV rays. Don’t assume that because lenses are dark, they offer more protection.

Choose close-fitting wraparound sunglasses as these protect eyes from all angles

A wide-brim hat worn alongside sunglasses gives extra protection

Remember: the sun’s rays can be reflected off water, sand, or the footpath.