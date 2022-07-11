Natural health: Take ginger root to ease pregnancy nausea

I’m eight weeks pregnant with my first child and feel nauseous most of the time. My doctor says it will probably ease in the second trimester. Is there a natural treatment I can take in the meantime?

Morning sickness can make life difficult at a time when we are expected to be joyous. As you already know, the name is highly inaccurate – most women who suffer from pregnancy-related sickness find that it is not confined to the mornings.

There are several potentially effective remedies and techniques, but what works for one person may not work for another, and what works for you might not consistently ease your nausea. This is why it is useful to have some backup options.

Ginger root is a well-known remedy for morning sickness. You can supplement with ginger capsules, take ginger lozenges or crystalised ginger, or make a tea using fresh ginger root by infusing 3-4 slices in a litre of boiling water and sipping the infusion throughout the day. If you don’t like ginger, then lemon water may be helpful. Sparkling mineral water can also bring some much-needed relief.

It’s typically advised to take vitamin B6 for six months before conception to prevent pregnancy sickness and nausea. However, vitamin B6 can also be taken during pregnancy to relieve symptoms. You will need to take 25mg each morning with food and a large glass of water.

You can also stabilise blood-sugar levels and alleviate symptoms through dietary tweaks. Frequently eating small meals can be helpful and is particularly important as you progress through your pregnancy, with the baby taking up most of the space usually reserved for internal organs. Make sure that you drink plenty of water and avoid fatty, processed, and fried foods, as these are known to exacerbate feelings of nausea.

Getting plenty of rest is crucial. Also, many women find acupuncture or acupressure useful. Ensure that the therapist you consult is experienced in treating pregnant women.

NOTE: If the sickness becomes more severe, you should consult with your doctor. Hyperemesis gravidarum is considered the most extreme form of morning sickness, with severe nausea, vomiting, dehydration, and weight loss that will usually result in hospitalisation and the need for IV fluids to restore hydration and electrolyte balance and lost nutrients.

My 14-year-old son has ringworm on the back of his head. We are using an over-the-counter antifungal cream which is helping. What other treatments would you suggest?

Ringworm is a fungal infection rather than a parasitic worm, as the name suggests. The distinctive rash is ring-shaped with a raised outer edge, and the skin is usually flaky and itchy.

It is good to hear that the antifungal cream is working well. You can also support healing using the common kitchen garden herb thyme (Thymus vulgaris), which can also help treat other fungal infections such as athlete’s foot and thrush. The herb works equally well as an external or internal remedy.

To make a thyme infusion for drinking, use a teaspoon of dried herb (or 1 tablespoon fresh) per cup of boiling water, steep for 3-5 minutes, and add honey to taste. You can also use a cooled infusion (minus the honey) as a hair rinse to treat the area topically.

Ringworm spreads easily by touch, so make sure your son washes his hands after touching the infected skin and that no one else uses his comb, hairbrush, or bath towels.