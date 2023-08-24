Kerry rock fall highlights our coastline erosion dangers

An August 20 rockfall, on a Kerry beach, has put the spotlight on an increasingly serious problem of coastal erosion nationally, with surveys showing that 20% of our 7,400-kilometre coastline is under threat.

Social media footage of the slippage at Beenbawn, near Dingle, from Cara Ní Choirc and Siobhán Ní Mhanaigh showed large lumps of earth and other material tumbling from cliffs onto the beach.

With climate change — and many more consequences predicted — thousands of acres have disappeared from the Irish coastline and houses have collapsed into the sea.

Rising sea levels, more severe storms, and higher, powerful waves are predicted for the decades ahead. It’s not just here though: coasts and beaches worldwide are also feeling the effects.

And the portents were there many years ago. In 2001, a Department of Environment report highlighted Bantry Bay and Dunmanus Bay, both in West Cork, as areas of particular concern. Rates of erosion were between 0.2m and 1.6m per annum at the time.

Cork County Council and UCC are currently engaged in a three-year survey of 1,200km of coastline to pinpoint risky areas and, hopefully, plan for action.

Slippage onto the coastal walkway at Beenbawn near Dingle.



Council crew on site.



No public access until further notice.

Experts such as Dr Eugene Farrell, of UCG, believe that 6% of the vulnerable 20% of our coastline is in immediate danger, but only 4% of the coastline is protected.

The erection of sea walls is proving effective in Rosscarbery, County Cork, for example, but the cost and scale of engineering required to do similar work nationally would be enormous.

A key problem is that responsibility for tackling coastal erosion is fragmented, with numerous State bodies and county councils having roles to play. Given the scale of the problem, it’s surely beyond time for a national coastal authority with sole responsibility to be set up.

Back to Beenbawn, meanwhile. Following a previous rockfall there, Dingle councillor, Breandan Fitzgerald, called on Kerry County Council to stabilise the cliff and for proper warning signage as the beach is unsafe.

After the recent slippage, the Council closed the beach and a spokesperson said there will be a full assessment of damage having regard to public safety and cliff-face stability. The beach will remain closed until a full engineering assessment had been completed.

However, the Council has previously stated that access to the beach and cliff face is private property and not within the Council’s remit. The council has also said it does not have enough funds for protection work along Kerry’s 684km coastline, half of which is defined as “soft", including sand dunes and glacial cliffs.

With funds for combatting erosion so limited, many local authorities focus on protecting public infrastructure such as roads.