A demon, a medieval manuscript, and a 19th-century stalker at Tipperary scenic spot

In profile, it is one of our most iconic mountains. Generations of travellers on the Dublin-Cork railway have gazed in fascination at the unmissable gash in its flat summit, which is clearly visible from around Templemore. Many Irish peaks have attracted a mixture of superstition and worship for centuries, and Tipperary's Devil's Bit Mountain is no exception.

A charming legend suggests that this gash is attributable to a demon fleeing St Patrick. Realising that his days were numbered, he took an angry bite from the Devil’s Bit summit. Afterward, he did a monumental service for Irish tourism when he spat it out to form the Rock of Cashel. Unfortunately, scientifically minded spoilsports have pointed out that the Devil's Bit is entirely sandstone while the Rock of Cashel is a limestone outcrop.

Another local account, that neatly gets around this problem of geology, holds that the Rock of Cashel was actually formed by the dislodged, limestone tooth of the demon. Whatever the veracity of these accounts, the mountain offers, in itself, a charming walk with great views and many historical connections for those who enjoy an easier outing.

One such connection is with the Book of Dimma — a beautifully illuminated eighth-century gospel created at St Cronan’s Abbey, Roscrea. Tradition holds it was found hidden in a cave on the Bit, but this location has never been discovered.

Another historic connection holds that the mountain was used as the site for a monster meeting in 1832, when, according to local folklore, Ireland’s Liberator, Daniel O’Connell, addressed an assembled multitude of 50,000. At the time, he was campaigning against the compulsory payment by Catholics of tithes (payments of support) to the Church of Ireland but many modern-day historians doubt that he was personally present at the meeting. They believe he was actually busy in the House of Commons.

Carden's Folly Picture: John G O'Dwyer

About 20 minutes walk from the main car park for the Devil's Bit, there is a prominent round tower on the left. This is not of medieval origin, as might first be assumed, but a 19th-century folly. It was built by John Rutter Carden of Barnane House, whose ancestors had come from Cheshire in the 17th century and laid out the town of Templemore. Known to local people as 'Woodcock' he was a magistrate and a deputy lieutenant for County Tipperary. An unpopular landlord of a large estate, he evicted many local farmers from his lands. The moniker Woodcock was applied to him because this is the game bird that is most difficult to kill, and the wily Carden had survived numerous assassination attempts by his disaffected tenants.

In July 1852, when aged 41, he met and became smitten by 18-year-old Englishwoman, Eleanor Arbuthnot, who lived with her older, married sister at Rathronan House, Clonmel. Immediately, he began an intense romantic pursuit but found his feelings were not reciprocated. Following the young Englishwoman wherever she went, he soon became what today would be referred to as a stalker.

Trial of John Carden for the abduction of Eleanor Arbuthnot Carden's Folly Cork Examiner Monday Evening, July 31, 1854

After many rejections, Woodcock became convinced Eleanor was secretly infatuated with him and it was her relatives who were keeping them apart. On this basis, he concocted a plan to abduct Ms Arbuthnot from Rathronan and carry her off to Scotland’s romantic Isle of Skye using a yacht he had hired in Galway. Once exposed to his magical presence, she would quickly fall in love and the couple would live happily ever after.

Eleanor, her sister, and servants put such up a fierce struggle when he tried to drag her from a carriage as she returned from church, that the abduction failed. Carden fled the scene but was arrested soon afterward. In the subsequent trial that became a press sensation, he was convicted of attempted abduction and sentenced to two years in prison.

Refusing early release in return for a pledge to leave Eleanor unmolested, he served the full sentence. Once free, he was soon up to his old tricks. Older but apparently not wiser, he was arrested at Kingstown (Dún Laoghaire) and charged once again with attempting to abduct Ms Arbuthnot. Although the charges were eventually dropped, Carden now became increasingly eccentric. For no apparent reason he, soon after, began building the round tower that still stands halfway up Devil’s Bit Mountain. It has now become known universally as Carden’s Folly, although some locals will tell you that this tower isn’t a folly at all, but a sad monument to unrequited and hopeless love.