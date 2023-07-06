Donal Hickey: How to enjoy your outdoor walk while protecting wildlife and fragile ecosystems

As the holiday season moves into top gear, more and more people are savouring the varied delights of the countryside. The popularity of walks in places like Gougane Barra and the Sheep’s Head Peninsula, both Co Cork, as well as the Dingle Peninsula, in Co Kerry, grows.

Undoubtedly, more of us are attracted to the outdoors, certainly boosted by covid lockdowns, all of which raises questions and highlights issues.

Over-use of mountainous areas creates erosion, interferes with farming, and disturbs wildlife, as can been seen clearly in magnetic places such as The MacGillycuddy’s Reeks, in Kerry, and Croagh Patrick, in Mayo.

Now, we have the timely launch of the annual Leave No Trace Ireland (LNT) campaign which promotes responsible use of the outdoors. The idea is to get people to enjoy outdoor spaces, including parks, open countryside, and beaches, with care and respect, protecting wildlife and fragile ecosystems.

The, late, esteemed writer, John B Keane, once said that it’s possible to love a field, or a tree: a sentiment that’s easy to identify with.

It’s only human to cherish our own patch, yet some people using the countryside for recreation don’t realise they’re often on privately-owned land.

For example, the aforementioned MacGillycuddy’s Reeks, including our highest mountain Carrantuohill, are in private ownership and actively farmed. The local Mountain Access Forum last year made a submission to Kerry County Council calling for the current national policy of ‘permissive access’ to the Reeks to be maintained.

Hill-walkers are asked to use existing paths as a means of preventing erosion in what is a sensitive landscape of heath and blanket bog.

Last year, research for LNT found that, while there’s a strong appreciation of the importance of the outdoors, many people, especially the young, are unsure about how to behave in a way that benefits nature.

Leave No Trace Ireland chief executive, Maura Kiely, said the lowest awareness level of the impact of irresponsible behaviour was amongst those under 35 years of age. For that reason, this year’s Love This Place Campaign is focused on that age group.

The campaign will continue through July, and August, focusing on five key goals and simple actions for people to enjoy the outdoors responsibly: keep Ireland litter-free, protect wildlife, stick to paths to protect our land and coast, be responsible with dogs, embrace the countryside and cultural heritage.

People who let their dogs off the leash really raise the hackles of farmers, leading the IFA to launch a national No Dogs Allowed campaign last year.

Meanwhile, a day of environmental action will take place on National Love This Place Day, July 28, coinciding with World Nature Conservation Day.