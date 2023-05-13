Diving in the deep end: Clarecastle marathon swimmer takes on the Shannon

It's a beautiful calm May morning on Lough Allen, Co Leitrim. Birdsong fills the air at Spencer Harbour at the northern end of the lake.

Kate Brooks stands at the edge of the wooden jetty, gazing apprehensively at the lake’s calm, tea-brown waters. She’s clad in a wetsuit. Close by, her partner William Hunt is readying a kayak.

“I have to keep a balance: Anxiety and excitement are the same thing, they just fall on opposite sides of a knife edge, don’t they?” Kate says, with a smile. “This is excitement, really.”

If she’s a little nervous, it’s with good reason. There’s time for a few last stretches before she dives into one of the biggest adventures of her lifetime. Kate, an occupational therapist at the University of Galway, is about to set off on an epic 200km swim of Ireland’s longest river. Other swimmers have tackled the mighty Shannon, but Kate may be the first solo female swimmer to take on such a long stretch of the river’s 360.5km total length.

Throughout the month of May, she will swim through eight counties and traverse three major lakes — the last, Lough Derg, will be the most challenging, with 40km of open water to swim. She’s being followed by a barge belonging to her aunt, Susie Coote, who lives year-round on her craft at Killaloe, where they’ll make their journey’s end.

Lough Derg is the biggest challenge looming on the horizon for Kate, who will have been swimming an average of 14km daily for over two weeks by the time she takes it on. But it’s not the only worry. “There are sections of canal that I am quite apprehensive about, because they are very narrow, and if you come up against a boat that could be difficult to navigate,” Kate says. “Those bits are scary, but then the river is lovely. And I’m swimming with it, not against it.”

Kate trained with Ennis swimming club in her childhood and teens, and has participated in several long-distance swimming events including the Thames Marathon and the Lough Erne waterway swim, but this is by far the biggest swim she has ever faced.

Kate Brooks aboard the good ship Limited Edition: "I grew up looking out at the Shannon"

THE STARTING POINT

So why did she decide to do it?

Earlier, she had climbed aboard her aunt’s barge, The Limited Edition, to offer a quick tour of the facilities and a chat about the quest ahead of her. “I grew up in Clarecastle, just near the end of the estuary, where the River Fergus meets the Shannon estuary, so I grew up looking out at the Shannon,” she says, nestled in the wheelhouse, a map of the Shannon in front of her.

“A few years back, my mum and dad and I were driving from Connemara to Dublin and we crossed the Shannon and I just thought, ‘God that’s the same river that we see at home’. I was living in London, swimming a lot of marathons and I said to my parents, ‘I wonder if anyone has swum it’. I was like, ‘Ooh! Maybe I could do it'. It’s just that idea that the course of the river is so long and covers so much of the country. I just wanted to explore it and see more of the course of it.”

But her dad, Ted Brooks, a stalwart supporter of Kate’s swimming challenges who would come to her UK events and walk alongside the river banks as she swam, was not to see Kate live out her Shannon adventure. “During covid, he was diagnosed with a brain tumour and he passed away within a year, “ Kate says. “He was meant to be on the crew, and then covid happened and then he got sick.”

Ted had taken early retirement from his job and fell in love with gardening: For his 60th birthday, he put up a polytunnel and became a member of Irish Seed Savers, the country’s only public seed bank that works to protect disappearing heirloom seed varieties. Ever energetic and with a mind that Kate describes as “calm, level, rational, logistical,” he started applying his business acumen to the organisation and became chairman of Irish Seed Savers. He passed away at just 64.

Kate is raising money on donations website GoFundMe for Irish Seed Savers as her charity of choice for her Shannon swim in memory of her dad. “It’s a really nice way to take it on, and to feel like I still have him with us,” she says.

Susie Coote joins Kate in the wheelhouse. Having her aunt’s barge as her support boat means that Kate can climb aboard each evening after her swim and have hot meals, showers, a wood-burning stove, and a cosy bed on hand.

Susie has lived on board her barge full-time since the start of covid in 2020. She loves the pace of life on the water: She motored up to Kate’s starting point from her regular mooring in Killaloe over the course of three weekends, so she’s seen most of what Kate has ahead of her.

Marathon swimmer Kate Brooks: taking the biggest challenge of her life so far

ABOUT THE ADVENTURE

Her biggest concern is high winds, which would create waves on the lake that neither Kate nor the barge could handle.

“But today has worked out perfectly,” Susie says with a smile. “There’s a light wind pushing her down the lake, which is absolutely ideal. The river from Athlone down is still in winter flood, so there should be a nice bit of current to give Kate an extra whoosh. I’m looking forward to doing those bits because they should be fast.”

It’s only within the past decade that recorded attempts on swimming the navigable length of the Shannon have been made.

American man Dean Hall became the first person to swim the Shannon in 2017, when he swam 245km in 32 days. The first Irish person to swim the river was Patrick McDonnell, who completed the same distance in just 14 days in 2018.

In 2019, three female swimmers, Toni McGlynn, Heather Maxwell, and Eileen Maxwell swam it, while in 2022, Aiden Sheridan became the second Irish man to undertake the feat.

For Kate, becoming a record-breaker is not what counts. While most of these record-holders have swum from Dowra in Co Cavan, near the source of the river, to Arthur’s Quay in Limerick, Kate will stop in Killaloe, Co Clare. That means her journey will be 45km less than others who have gone before her, but that’s not what it’s about for her.

“It’s more about the adventure than the accolade or the record,” she says. “I have no attachment to that; it takes away from the adventure. I want to be able to clamber out wherever I want and if I get tired, stop, and get out and walk around.”

Kate Brooks dives into the Shannon headfirst.

Back on the jetty, there are just moments to go before Kate sets off. She has a lot of water ahead of her. She imagines she’ll be swimming for at least 24 days with several rest days scheduled in for unforeseen weather.

About to dive in, she’s up for the challenge ahead. “My training plan has been my own, and I hope it’s enough,” she says. “It’s still a lot for my shoulders to take, a lot of consecutive distance. Now it feels a bit like, ‘Oh God I’ve roped all these people in for assistance and asked people for money, what if I can’t do it?’”

She turns to face the water. “But I’m sure I can.”

Updates on Kate Brooks’s Shannon Swim and a link to donate can be found on her Instagram page @kate_brooksy