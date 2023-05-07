No Mow May: Why we need to put the lawnmower away

May is when many wildflowers begin to blossom. One of my favourite wildflowers at this time of year is the delicate pale pink cuckoo flower, also known as lady’s smock or mayflower. It likes wet meadows, waysides, and damp corners of semi-natural grassland, flourishing just when the cuckoos are calling out over fields and valleys. Cuckoo flowers are also the larval food plant of beautiful orange-tip butterflies, and many other insects dine on the nectar and pollen they provide.
- All you need to know about ‘Mo Mow May’ and supporting pollinators can be found on the website of the All Ireland Pollinator Action Plan — pollinators.ie
