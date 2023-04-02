Skymatters: Why does the idea of a multiverse get so much attention in the scientific community?

Although this year’s Oscars may have lacked something of the drama of 2022, from an astronomy point of view the winning movie - Everything Everywhere All at Once – highlights a different drama, one playing out in observatories across the globe. The movie itself deals with fantastical events that happen when two universes become connected through a rupture in the “spacetime continuum”.

But it’s not the fantastical nature of the interactions of creatures from different universes that excites astronomers, rather the idea that there may be more than one Universe – the so-called “multiverse” model. It’s not a new idea and it certainly wasn’t spawned in Hollywood.

Credible arguments that there might be more than the universe we see around us have been touted for around 100 years (well before Oscar-winning performances!) and exercised some of the greatest minds of our time, including the likes of Albert Einstein.

So why does the idea of a multiverse continue to garner such traction in the scientific community? Much of the thinking hinges on a simple question - why does our universe look like it does? Why does it have galaxies and stars and planets, for example. This is not a trivial question because to make these building blocks of our universe we have to have an incredibly finely balanced set of forces.

Gravity needs to be “just right” because if it’s too strong, stars will collapse on themselves and if it’s too weak they don’t form at all. And the forces which bind together the very atoms we see around us needs also to be “just right” or they too might break themselves into their constituent electrons, protons and neutrons or more exotic particles called quarks.

And even the rate at which the universe expands needs to be “just right” – too fast and it rips stars apart before they get a chance to form and too slow and it collapses back on itself.

Scientists are generally sceptical of explanations that involve the phrase “just right”. Could there be another reason why our universe looks like it does? One alternative explanation allows for there to be many universes.

But in many, or most, gravity and other forces are “not just right” and consequently they won’t look anything like our universe. It’s plausible, therefore, that if we could somehow find a rupture in the spacetime continuum (should any exist), and if it was possible to travel through the rupture, then we might end up with potentially fantastical adventures with creatures that could be somewhat similar to us, or maybe very different!

With an unimaginably large universe of our own to explore it does beg the question as to why we (or they) would focus so much attention on connecting to another universe, but perhaps the lure of such an adventure would prove too much to resist. And the drama played out in Hollywood would become reality.

While considering this possibility you might pop outside to view the April skies. The planet Venus plays the starring role in the evening sky throughout the month. It is by far the brightest object in the evening sky and between 8 – 14 April it passes close to a grouping of stars called the Pleiades or Seven Sisters. This should make for a spectacular sight and as the Pleiades are a bright grouping it should be easily observable with the unaided eye.

The Pleiades represent a collection of young stars which are only a few million years old. If you took a long-exposure photograph you’d see they are embedded in a faintly glowing haze. This is the remnants of the massive cloud of gas and dust from which they spawned. Luckily, in our universe that fine balance of forces is “just right”, but so far there’s no sign of fantastical creatures or ruptures in the space time continuum.