‘Historic moment’ for nature as Europe’s first wild river national park announced in Albania

One of the last wild rivers in Europe, home to more than 1,000 animal and plant species, has been declared a national park by the Albanian government, making the Vjosa the first of its kind on the continent.

Your home for the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the issues of Sustainability and Climate from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

Your home for the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the issues of Sustainability and Climate from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

The Vjosa River flows 168 miles (270kms) from the Pindus mountains in Greece through narrow canyons, plains and forests in Albania to the Adriatic coast. Free from dams or other artificial barriers, it is rich in aquatic species and supports myriad wildlife, including otters, the endangered Egyptian vulture and the critically endangered Balkan lynx, of which only 15 are estimated to remain in Albania.

For years, the Vjosa’s fragile ecosystem has been under threat: at one point as many as 45 hydropower plants were planned across the region.

But on Wednesday, after an almost decade-long campaign by environmental NGOs, Vjosa was declared the first wild river national park in Europe. Environmentalists described it as a historic decision that has placed the tiny Balkan nation at the forefront of river protection.

It is time to make #VjosaNationalParkNow. Only national park status can permanently protect the Vjosa and make it Europe's first wild-river national park. Sign the petition: https://t.co/PYtoynZTwj pic.twitter.com/B7ZgoXr25i — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) November 17, 2021

The campaign to protect the Vjosa was given a boost when Leonardo DiCaprio posted about it on Instagram and Twitter saying: “This is one of Europe’s last wild rivers: but for how long?”

Albania’s prime minister, Edi Rama, announced the park at a ceremony at Tepelena castle overlooking the river, attended by stakeholders and ministers. He described the creation of the national park as a “truly historic moment” for nature as well as social and economic development.

“Today we protect once and for all the only wild river in Europe,” he said. “This is about to change a mindset. Protecting an area does not mean that you enshrine it in isolation from the economy.” He said national parks attract 20% more tourists compared with non-protected areas.

Albanian prime minister, Edi Rama, Patagonia CEO, Ryan Gellert, and Albanian tourism and environmentminister, Mirela Kumbaro, announce the creation Vjosa National Park

Mirela Kumbaro Furxhi, Albania’s tourism and environment minister, said the creation of the park is part of the country’s evolution and continuing emancipation three decades on from communist rule.

“Vjosa is a symbol of human history and also a very important part of the history of our country,” she said. “Maybe Albania does not have the power to change the world, but it can create successful models of protecting biodiversity and natural assets, and we are proud to announce the creation of this first national park on one of the last wild rivers in Europe.”

Vjosa National Park - officially the first National Park of a Wild River in Europe. Picture: Albanian National Tourism Agency. albania.al

The country, which attracted 7.5 million visitors last year , more than twice its 2.8m population, hopes to regenerate villages in the Vjosa region through ecotourism.

A collaboration between the Albanian government, international experts, NGOs from the Save the Blue Heart of Europe campaign to protect Balkan rivers, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Patagonia, the outdoor clothing company and environmental organisation, the 12,727 hectare (31,500 acre) park aims to ensure the Vjosa and its unique ecosystems are safeguarded. It has been given IUCN category II park status , a high level of protection similar to that of a wilderness. The categorisation covers “large-scale ecological processes”, species and ecosystems, crucial to ensuring dams and gravel extraction are banned. It is expected to be operational in 2024.

Vjosa National Park, Albania

Boris Erg, director of the European office at IUCN, paid tribute to the government of Albania for its leadership and ambition. “Today marks a milestone for the people and biodiversity of Albania,” he said. “We invite other governments in the region and beyond to show similar ambition and help reach the vital goal of protecting 30% of the planet by 2030.

”The park will encompass the 118 miles of the Vjosa in Albania, three main tributaries, and some land, including areas at risk of flooding. Phase II will add other tributaries. Unlike the IUCN’s Wilderness Protected Areas, which limit the number of visitors, it will allow recreational tourism and some other activities such as local fishing, particularly for 60,000 residents in the catchment.

The Albanian government is starting a joint process with the Greek authorities to create the Aoos-Vjosa transboundary park, aiming to protect the entire river across both countries, who agreed in January to sign a memorandum of understanding specifying the next actions.

Vjosa National Park, Albania

Europe has the most obstructed river landscape in the world, with barriers such as dams, weirs and fords, estimated to number more than a million, according to a 2020 EU study in 28 countries. Such fragmenting of rivers affects their ability to support life.

Ulrich Eichelmann, a conservationist and founder of Riverwatch and part of the Save the Blue Heart of Europe campaign, said: “Most people in central Europe have never ever seen a wild, living river, free from the impacts of human interference, that isn’t diverted or dammed or built up with embankments and where biodiversity is low as a result. But here, you have a wild river, full of complexity and without interference.” Eichelmann said he hopes it will establish a blueprint for wild rivers elsewhere.

The Vjosa lives!



Collaboration between local communities, business and the Albanian government has created Europe's first wild river national park. This means Albania's Vjosa River will flow freely forever from source to sea, for future generations of Albanians to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/pBVRTckX3v — Patagonia (@patagonia) March 15, 2023

Ryan Gellert, Patagonia’s CEO, said the collaboration proves the power of collective action. “We hope it will inspire others to come together to protect the wild places we have left, in a meaningful way,” he said, adding that the park is proof that the “destruction of nature did not have to be the price of progress”.

The company has provided $4.6m (€4.35m) to support the national park and protect wild rivers across the Balkans, through the non-profit Holdfast Collective, set up in 2022 when it declared Earth its only shareholder.

NGOs said there is still work to be done to safeguard the remaining unprotected parts of the river, including the delta and the source in Greece. Rama said that an airport planned at the river delta will go ahead but without risks to nature.

— Guardian