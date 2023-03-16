Five walks you can finish in around an hour over St Patrick’s Day and the long weekend

The trail meanders through wildflowers, meadows and new native woodland of oak, alder, hazel, hawthorn, birch and Scotch pine, with fine views of Goleen Pier and Harbour, the nearby coastline and extending across to Cape Clear and Sherkin Islands and out to sea as far as Fastnet Rock. Three other trails start at this trailhead.

This walk takes you past the pier to the off-road part of the trail on Goleen Harbour Farm which, among other things, produces organic vegetables, honey from the native Irish black bee and Connemara Ponies that graze the Special Area of Conservation and help encourage the scarce chough found on sea cliffs in the area.

The monastery of Clonmacnoise was founded in 545. The site is rich in ecclesiastical detail including a pre-Norman cathedral, seven other churches, several high crosses and two round towers.

The Pilgrim’s Road from Ballycumber to Clonmacnoise monastic site runs along the crest of an esker. Eskers are banks of sand and gravel laid down at the end of the last Ice Age. For pilgrims, the esker route was dry underfoot, and afforded a view over the surrounding countryside, which you can enjoy on your cycle. Cycling from Ballycumber, as you approach Clonmacnoise the view is stunning with Mongan’s Bog on your left, the Shannon Callows on your right and Clonmacnoise round tower ahead.

WALKING TRAILS Lough Boora - Mesolithic Trail Offaly Download map Starting Point Lough Boora Discovery Park is a haven for nature and a prime location for outdoor enthusiasts to explore trails, angling lakes, bird hides and sculptures.There is a network of off-road walkways and cycle paths allowing visitors to explore the park. Lough Boora Mesolithic site was discovered in 1977 and with the help of the National Museum was found to be the shoreline of a post-glacial lake, a remnant of an era when the Shannon and its lakes covered much more of the Midlands than today. The Mesolithic Trail featured here is one of a number of waymarked trails that can be followed by visitors to the site. In association with Sport Ireland.

WALKING TRAILS Mealagh Woods Loop Cork Download map Starting Point This is a great trail for family walks as it takes the walker on paths meandering through pleasant woodland and follows the bank of the Mealagh River, crossing the river by footbridges at two points. The ancient Barnagowlanes Wedge Tomb is not far from the trail and an access path off the main loop will bring you by it, however this path can be slightly boggy. During heavy rain, and for a short while after, the area around the river can flood. If the ground is flooded please do not attempt to complete the route but return the way you came. If you are lucky you may see otters along the river. In association with Sport Ireland.

WALKING TRAILS Lough Mohra Loop Waterford Download map Starting Point This looped walk in Glenpatrick Woods ascends on forest roads and across open country to reach the coum of Lough Mohra, nestled under the steep-sided, spectacular and breath-taking Knockanaffrin Ridge. The lake is situated in a marshy hollow which was created by glaciation. Having made the journey to the lake it is worth spending some time in this serene spot, from where the walker is treated to expansive stunning views of the surrounding countryside, including the River Suir below and, on a clear day, of the peak of Slievenamon, on the horizon. The walk traverses part of the old scenic Clonmel to Kilmeadean military road. One other trail starts at this trailhead. In association with Sport Ireland.

Monday, March 20: Online talk — Irish Trees & the Insects that Love Them

Celebrate National Tree Week with a fascinating Cork Nature Network zoom talk, 7-8pm, about the interrelationships between Irish trees and insects. Free. Reserve a spot on eventbrite.ie

March 25: Composting and Wormery Workshop, Midleton

Learn how to create a wormery and turn your food waste into fertiliser, at Midleton Family Resource Centre.

Free. Reserve a spot on eventbrite.ie

March 25: Beaumont Quarry clean-up. 11am-1pm

Cork Nature Network is running this Beaumont Quarry clean-up. Book your place (eventbrite) and meet by the green area near the Beaumont Quarry sign on Beaumont Drive. Gloves, bin bags and litter pickers provided.

March 27: Ladybirds of Ireland, online talk

Cork Nature Network and National Biodiversity Data Centre present an informative talk on Ireland’s

ladybirds as part of the 2023 Lifelong Learning Festival.

This event will take place on Zoom. Free, register here — eventbrite.ie/e/520829744787

Gill Weyman will talk about the main ladybird species in Ireland, how to identify them and where to look for ladybirds. She will also

discuss the invasive Harlequin

ladybird and its impact.

Oisín Duffy from the National Biodiversity Data Centre will talk about Ireland’s Citizen Science

Portal and its Ladybird Atlas 2025 project.

April 7-16: Pilgrim Paths Week

Pilgrim Paths Ireland is organising guided walks on the following pilgrim paths over Easter. Tochar Phádraig, County Mayo; St Kevin’s Way, County Wicklow; Cosán na Naomh and Cnoc na dTobar, County Kerry; St Finbarr’s Path, County Cork, St Declan’s Way, County Tipperary and Lough Derg, County Donegal.

pilgrimpath.ie

April 22: Bio Blitz at Togher Community Garden

8am-2pm at Clashduv Park

An opportunity to engage in citizen science where people identify and register the different species in the area. Events include a dawn chorus walk, a moth-trapping session, a flower/plant walk, an insect safari, mammal trapping — and a guided walk with special guest, Éanna Ní Lamhna

May 27: HELL DAY 5k obstacle course at the Curragh

In aid of Suzanne House and run by Ray Goggins, RTÉ Ultimate Hell week chief instructor. This is a team event with a max of 6 per team.

Register at https://www.sjogfoundation.ie/

