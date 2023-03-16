€2.4 million to develop 70 new walking trails

As more people wish to walk and pursue other activities in outdoors, demands to allow greater access to the countryside are growing.

In sharp contrast to the situation in England, Wales, and other European countries, where walkers have much more freedom to roam, we are very limited in where we can go here in Ireland.

Campaigning groups such as Keep Ireland Open (KIO) point out that laws on access are non-existent here. KIO chairman, Robert Dowds, has called for robust legislation to give legal guarantees on access and extending rights-of-way. “We’re working to bring legislation into line with international standards," he said.

All of which needs political action. And therein lies a problem. Traditionally, both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have been loath to cross swords with farmers.

Given sensitivities about land ownership in Ireland, moves to legislate for easier public access to land would inevitably lead to friction between the Government and farmers.

Maybe the Green party — treated with deep suspicion by many farmers in any event — might step into territory where others fear to tread. The Greens would have little to lose politically and much to gain by championing easier countryside access.

Among the only places where access is currently guaranteed are public parks, national parks, and some greenways in public ownership.

We’ve seen several cases where landowners blocked access, with the words 'no trespass', looming large on signage warning not to enter. People have had to go to court to get blockades removed. A key problem is that where access exists it is all too often 'permissive', which means it can be taken away.

With popular areas such as Croagh Patrick, in Mayo, and the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks, in Kerry, showing erosion from excess footfall, new trails are urgently needed. Between 2018 and 2021, visitor numbers to Coillte forests almost doubled.

Landowners, it must be said, also have perfectly reasonable concerns regarding the worrying of livestock, littering, and walkers allowing dogs off the leash. Such concerns need to be taken into account in any new laws.

Meanwhile, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has announced funding of €2.4 million to develop 70 new walking trails across the country. Her department’s walks scheme should see trails increase from 80 to 150 over the next two years.

The plan will work with more than 2,500 farmers to open up the countryside to walkers, hikers, cyclists, and tourists. Funding is being provided to farmers and other landowners to maintain the trails that pass through their holdings. At present, 2,200 farmers, or landowners, are participating.

The minister wants all counties to have high-quality trails for tourists and local communities, which can also benefit economically.