RTÉ’s Eco Eye to come to a close after 21 seasons

The final episode of the RTÉ One show will be broadcast on Thursday
RTÉ’s Eco Eye to come to a close after 21 seasons

Duncan Stewart in Cork Harbour for Eco Eye, 2019.

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 18:14
Maeve Lee

After 21 seasons, RTÉ has announced that Eco Eye will come to a close and is set to be replaced by a new sustainability series.

Produced by Earth Horizon Productions, Eco Eye — which airs on RTÉ One — has highlighted Ireland’s sustainability and environmental issues over the past 21 years. The final episode will air on Thursday.

The show was presented by Duncan Stewart and most recently by a team of presenters. In announcing the closing of Eco Eye, RTÉ has paid tribute to Stewart and his work.

The broadcaster said it will produce a number of new series in the coming years as it continues to build on its environment and sustainability content.

Eco Eye is set to be replaced by a new series — details of which will be announced later this year.

Speaking on the closing of the show, Jim Jennings, Director of Content at RTÉ described Duncan Stewart as “a guiding light on climate and sustainability for the past 21 years”.

“Through Eco Eye and before that, About the House, Duncan Stewart and Earth Horizon Productions played a really important role in bringing issues into the public domain, promoting awareness of the challenges we are facing and also giving us insights into potential solutions," he said.

"He has been a tireless advocate and educator on climate and sustainability issues and we are extremely grateful to him for sharing his expertise knowledge and enthusiasm with our audiences for the past 21 years."

Jennings added that they look forward to building on his legacy and continuing to expand climate coverage.

  • The final episode of Eco Eye will be broadcast on Thursday, February 9 on RTÉ One.

Read More

Fawlty Towers set for revival with John Cleese and his daughter

More in this section

Common eel (Anguilla anguilla) Anja Murray: Epic eel journey from Sargasso Sea to Ireland — and back again
NASA Venus Sky Matters: On one evening of February, the Moon will be nicely positioned between Venus and Jupiter
Jaguar lies on a picturesque tree in the middle of the jungle. Richard Collins: The dangers and benefits of ecotourism
RTEEco Eye
RTÉ’s Eco Eye to come to a close after 21 seasons

Befriending a wild animal will make you a better human – here’s why

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.25 s