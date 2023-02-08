RTÉ’s Eco Eye to come to a close after 21 seasons

After 21 seasons, RTÉ has announced that Eco Eye will come to a close and is set to be replaced by a new sustainability series.

Produced by Earth Horizon Productions, Eco Eye — which airs on RTÉ One — has highlighted Ireland’s sustainability and environmental issues over the past 21 years. The final episode will air on Thursday.

The show was presented by Duncan Stewart and most recently by a team of presenters. In announcing the closing of Eco Eye, RTÉ has paid tribute to Stewart and his work.

The broadcaster said it will produce a number of new series in the coming years as it continues to build on its environment and sustainability content.

Eco Eye is set to be replaced by a new series — details of which will be announced later this year.

Speaking on the closing of the show, Jim Jennings, Director of Content at RTÉ described Duncan Stewart as “a guiding light on climate and sustainability for the past 21 years”.

“Through Eco Eye and before that, About the House, Duncan Stewart and Earth Horizon Productions played a really important role in bringing issues into the public domain, promoting awareness of the challenges we are facing and also giving us insights into potential solutions," he said.

"He has been a tireless advocate and educator on climate and sustainability issues and we are extremely grateful to him for sharing his expertise knowledge and enthusiasm with our audiences for the past 21 years."

Jennings added that they look forward to building on his legacy and continuing to expand climate coverage.

The final episode of Eco Eye will be broadcast on Thursday, February 9 on RTÉ One.