Love Your Coasts 2022: Creative photographers help promote protection of our coasts

The images featured here are a selection of the finalists in Love Your Coast 2022, a photo competition wherein photographers use their creativity to capture images that celebrate Ireland's coast and the need to protect it.

Supported by Clean Coasts, a group which is part of An Taisce, the competition aims to celebrate Ireland’s diverse waters by capturing its stunning coastline, beautiful beaches, epic cliff faces and raging rivers.

Piotr Machowczyk's picture of Doonagore Castle, Co.Clare.

Working with communities on the ground, Clean Coasts’ mission is to help foster pride in our coastline, supporting Clean Coasts communities, groups and volunteers to tackle issues affecting their local area.

Christopher Howes' 'Seals Have Fun Too', taken at Brides Head, Wicklow Town, Co. Wicklow.

The LYC 2022 overall Photographer of the Year award went to Darragh Gorman, whose image 'Splash' (pictured at the top of the piece) celebrates the beauty of the sea, captured from coastline at Mullaghmore Co Sligo.

Sarah Ryan's 'Fishermen at Dusk', Lough Mahon, Rochestown-Blackrock Greenway, Co. Cork.

Darragh said of the photo: "I have been photographing storms at Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, for the last 10 years. It's always spectacular and wild, but this day was extra special as the offshore winds were blowing into the face of the crashing waves and lifting the skyward. It was a unique day and one I'll always remember."

Aoife Hester's 'Compass Jelly', Sandycove, Co. Dublin.

The images here are a selection of the finalists across five categories: Coastal Heritage, Coastal Landscape, Creativity & The Coast, People and Coast, and Wildlife and Underwater.