Love Your Coasts 2022: Creative photographers help promote protection of our coasts

The images here are a selection of the finalists across five categories: Coastal Heritage, Coastal Landscape, Creativity & The Coast, People and Coast, and Wildlife and Underwater. 
Love Your Coasts 2022: Creative photographers help promote protection of our coasts

Darragh Gorman's Splash, taken at Mullaghmore, Co Sligo.

Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Joe Dermody

The images featured here are a selection of the finalists in Love Your Coast 2022, a photo competition wherein photographers use their creativity to capture images that celebrate Ireland's coast and the need to protect it. 

Clodagh Blake's 'Bringing Home the Dinner',  taken on the Saltee Islands, Co. Wexford.
Clodagh Blake's 'Bringing Home the Dinner',  taken on the Saltee Islands, Co. Wexford.

Supported by Clean Coasts, a group which is part of An Taisce, the competition aims to celebrate Ireland’s diverse waters by capturing its stunning coastline, beautiful beaches, epic cliff faces and raging rivers. 

Piotr Machowczyk's picture of Doonagore Castle, Co.Clare.
Piotr Machowczyk's picture of Doonagore Castle, Co.Clare.

Working with communities on the ground, Clean Coasts’ mission is to help foster pride in our coastline, supporting Clean Coasts communities, groups and volunteers to tackle issues affecting their local area.

Christopher Howes' 'Seals Have Fun Too', taken at Brides Head, Wicklow Town, Co. Wicklow.
Christopher Howes' 'Seals Have Fun Too', taken at Brides Head, Wicklow Town, Co. Wicklow.

The LYC 2022 overall Photographer of the Year award went to Darragh Gorman, whose image 'Splash' (pictured at the top of the piece) celebrates the beauty of the sea, captured from coastline at Mullaghmore Co Sligo. 

Sarah Ryan's 'Fishermen at Dusk', Lough Mahon, Rochestown-Blackrock Greenway, Co. Cork.
Sarah Ryan's 'Fishermen at Dusk', Lough Mahon, Rochestown-Blackrock Greenway, Co. Cork.

Darragh said of the photo: "I have been photographing storms at Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, for the last 10 years. It's always spectacular and wild, but this day was extra special as the offshore winds were blowing into the face of the crashing waves and lifting the skyward. It was a unique day and one I'll always remember."

Aoife Hester's 'Compass Jelly', Sandycove, Co. Dublin.
Aoife Hester's 'Compass Jelly', Sandycove, Co. Dublin.

The images here are a selection of the finalists across five categories: Coastal Heritage, Coastal Landscape, Creativity & The Coast, People and Coast, and Wildlife and Underwater. 

Read More

Stunning nature photo gallery's role in protecting  Irish  coastline

More in this section

Autumn weather Oct 21st 2022 Five walking trails in Munster covered with autumnal leaves to check out on the long weekend
Irish zoologists discover new species of sunbirds  Irish zoologists discover new species of sunbirds 
Astronomical telescope under a twilight sky ready for stargazing. Sky Matters: November is a great month for stargazing
<p>Wild seal pup which Seal Rescue Ireland was monitoring but did not need to rescue). Pictures: Chris Parkes</p>

Well-meaning baby seal rescuers 'could do more harm than good'

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.211 s