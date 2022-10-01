Sky Matters: Get ready for a partial eclipse of the sun

The most prominent celestial event of October will be the partial eclipse of the Sun on Oct 25 that will be easily visible from Ireland. Partial solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes in front of the Sun and obscures some, but not all of it. On this occasion the Moon takes its first bite out of the Sun at 10am, with the maximum bite occurring at 10:50 am (when the Moon obscures about 10% of the Sun). By 11:30 the whole event will be over.

Viewing a partial solar eclipse is potentially dangerous, so you must NEVER look directly at it. The safest observing method is via projection. You simply put a small hole in a piece of card and let the light from the Sun shine through onto a piece of white paper a metre or so away, and almost as if by magic – but it isn’t – an image of the Sun appears. You can experiment with the hole size to see what gives the clearest image, but something like the end of a pencil should work just fine.

An alternative approach which is really fun is to use a colander and again simply let the Sun shine through it. The result is lots of images of the Sun, one for each hole in the colander, and each with a bite taken out of it. The bite is most noticeable at mid-eclipse, so aim for trying it out at around 10:40 – 11:00 am. The projection method is perfect for kids and adults of all ages, it’s free, and with the eclipse happening during the morning school hours it’s ideal for an out-of-classroom experience!

Eclipses have been observed and recorded for as long as history itself. Almost every culture has associated them with impending doom of one sort or another. Our Irish ancestors may even have recorded an eclipse some 5000 years ago by carving a representation into a stone inside one of the burial mounds at Loughcrew in Meath. Being inside the burial mound is likely to indicate that it had great significance, but beyond that we have no knowledge about what the locals thought. We can only imagine how unexpected and strange such an event would then have seemed and what stories were shared subsequently.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, eclipses have become one of the hottest topics in astronomy in recent years. The eclipses of interest are not ones that involve our Sun, but rather eclipses of distant stars by the planets in orbit around them. To get a sense of this, imagine if you travelled very far away from Earth, so far that our Sun appeared as a mere star. Every time Earth or Venus or Jupiter or any of the planets passed in front of the Sun, from your vantage point you would witness an eclipse. Unlike the 25th October event which will see the Moon block 10% of the Sun, the Earth passing in front of the Sun would block only 0.08% of its light. Jupiter, which is much larger than Earth, would block about 1%. Although not spectacular as a visual spectacle, these barely perceptible tiny drops in brightness would reveal the presence of otherwise hidden planets.

Thanks to eclipses there are now some 3933 planets known beyond our solar system. Some are smaller than Earth, most are larger – but then larger planets are easier to detect and we’d expect to find more. Some are in the so-called habitable zone around their parent Sun where liquid water is thought to exist. Some have atmospheres and some perhaps not. They tell a story of a universe in which the formation of planets is complex, a story which is unfolding page by page with every new discovery. We may know more than our ancestors, but this is still a story that will run for some time yet.