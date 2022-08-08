Five walks to enjoy in Munster during the sunny spell this week

This walk follows old mass paths leading to the church in Kilcommon village. These paths were created by centuries of Slieve Felim inhabitants travelling to Kilcommon to celebrate religious occasions. The walker is taken on minor roadways, forestry roads and cross country as the trail traverses the Bilboa River valley twice and takes in the forested lower slopes of Mauherslieve or Mother Mountain as well as some open hillside.

A Mass Rock is about 200m off the trail on the outward journey in the townland of Laghile. As you walk, there are beautiful views of the river valley below as well as of the surrounding Tipperary and Limerick countryside.

In association with Sport Ireland.