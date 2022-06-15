Stunning shots of June's super strawberry moon, and when to expect the next celestial event 

Last night there was a super strawberry moon, which is a doubly important celestial event. The super part means the moon is at its closest approach to the Earth whilst at the same time being a full moon, and strawberry, means it has occurred during the month of June. According to the Farmer's Almanac, it is called strawberry as it occurs during harvest season.
It is the second of four super moons we will experience in 2022.
The final two super moons of 2022 are due to illuminate the sky on July 13 and August 12, according to earthsky.org.
The July moon will be the full buck moon, which the Farmer's Almanac explains is due to male deer or bucks, having their antlers in full growth in July.
