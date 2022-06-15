Stunning shots of June's super strawberry moon, and when to expect the next celestial event 

When the moon is full in June, it is known as a strawberry moon, when it's at its closest to earth, it's super
Stunning shots of June's super strawberry moon, and when to expect the next celestial event 

People watch the rising moon in East Boston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 11:39
Sarah Cullen

Last night there was a super strawberry moon, which is a doubly important celestial event. The super part means the moon is at its closest approach to the Earth whilst at the same time being a full moon, and strawberry, means it has occurred during the month of June. According to the Farmer's Almanac, it is called strawberry as it occurs during harvest season.  

It is the second of four super moons we will experience in 2022. 

A waxing gibbous moon is seen at 98% percent full as it rises near the Nubble Light in York, Maine. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A waxing gibbous moon is seen at 98% percent full as it rises near the Nubble Light in York, Maine. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Date for your Diary

The final two super moons of 2022 are due to illuminate the sky on July 13 and August 12, according to earthsky.org

A supermoon rises behind the Holy Transfiguration Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A supermoon rises behind the Holy Transfiguration Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The July moon will be the full buck moon, which the Farmer's Almanac explains is due to male deer or bucks, having their antlers in full growth in July. 

Here's some fantastic shots of the moon.

Read More

Sky Matters: In June you'll be able to see Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn lined up in the sky

More in this section

This Father’s Day, why not relax and leave the lawnmower in the shed? This Father’s Day, why not relax and leave the lawnmower in the shed?
This Father’s Day, why not relax and leave the lawnmower in the shed? This Father’s Day, why not relax and leave the lawnmower in the shed?
World Ocean Day: Cork's coastal communities take to the beaches for a spring clean World Ocean Day: Cork's coastal communities take to the beaches for a spring clean
<p>Environmental campaigners from the Irish Wildlife Trust and Extinction Rebellion called on the Irish Government to introduce legislation in the form of a Biodiversity Act at a protest outside the National Biodiversity Conference in Dublin Castle. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire</p>

Anja Murray: Up to our knees in dead canaries

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices