Fota Wildlife welcomes its first ever baby sloth - and they need your help picking a name

The team at Fota Wildlife Park are delighted to announce the birth of a baby sloth for the first time, and they want help naming it.

It is a Linné’s two-toed sloth, and the gender is currently unknown.

The cub was born to mother Talyta and father Matheo after a gestation of six months.

Matheo, who is four and a half years old, was transferred from Wilhelma Zoo, Stuttgart, Germany, to Fota Wildlife Park in 2019. Mother Talyta, who is three years old, came from Papiliorama Swiss Tropical Gardens to Fota Wildlife Park in November 2020.

Lead ranger Julien Fonteneau said "not only does the Wildlife Park have great success breeding the fastest land animal and the tallest land animal in the world, and now also with the world’s slowest moving animal, the sloth.

"Due to the nocturnal nature of the sloth, getting a glimpse of the baby can be elusive. Young sloths will cling to their mother’s belly for approximately five weeks until they have the strength to move on their own. The little one is already pulling at leaves and other foods we give to the adults, although not leaving the mother's safety on its own yet.”

However, you can try your luck at seeing the cub in the Tropical House, which has recently reopened following COVID-19 lockdown closures.

You can help name the baby via the blog, www.fotawildlife.ie/news, to be in with a chance to win a conservation annual pass.